Mckenna Grace has turned the Sunrise on the Reaping press tour into a fashion showcase, honoring Katniss Everdeen with Mockingjay and Catching Fire inspired gowns.

Mckenna Grace has been drawing attention for her method dressing during the press tour for the new Hunger Games film, Sunrise on the Reaping. The 20-year-old actress has used her red carpet appearances to pay tribute to the franchise's earlier films, including looks inspired by Jennifer Lawrence's character Katniss Everdeen. She has been promoting the film alongside her co-stars Joseph Zada, Jennifer Lawrence and Elle Fanning.

Her most notable press tour look so far was a custom gown she wore to the New York City premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Monday. The outfit was a direct nod to the Mockingjay dress that Katniss wears in Catching Fire, showing how the franchise's costume history is shaping the film's promotional run.

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Mockingjay Gown Honors Katniss Everdeen in Catching Fire

Mckenna wore a custom Pamella Roland cobalt blue strapless gown for the New York City premiere, paying homage to the Mockingjay dress worn by Katniss in Catching Fire. The gown featured a draped bodice adorned with crystal embellishments and feathered wings.

The original dress appears during the Girl on Fire scene in Catching Fire, when Katniss is being interviewed on stage and her dress fully transforms into the winged look. Speaking on the red carpet to ExtraTV, Mckenna said she was paying homage to the incredible actresses and looks that came before her.

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Mckenna also explained the meaning she sees in the costume. She noted that when Katniss wears the Mockingjay gown, a moment created by the Capitol and President Snow turns her into an object and an attraction, and that the Capitol's intent was turned into a rebellion. She described that idea as a really important part of the films.

Method Dressing Across Earlier Press Tour Events

Mckenna wore a black and red custom Elisabetta Franchi gown earlier this month at a Los Angeles fan event. The look paid homage to the dress Katniss wore at a party that President Snow threw at his mansion after Katniss and Peeta's Victory tour in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

The stunning black dress was covered in silver sequins and featured red feather detailing on the shoulders. Before the promotional trail kicked off properly, Mckenna had already begun her method dressing, wearing a vintage Monique Lhuillier gown inspired by Katniss's wedding dress in Catching Fire for a Paris event in October.

Hunger Games Costume References Shape Sunrise on the Reaping Promotion

The costume choices connect directly to key plot moments in Catching Fire. After winning the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss and Peeta Mellark, played by Josh Hutcherson, are forced to fake a romance to appease President Snow, who announces a lavish Capitol wedding and forces Katniss to pose in extravagant gowns for a public vote.

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Sunrise on the Reaping is a sequel to the 2023 prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and a prequel to the original tetralogy starring Jennifer Lawrence. Joseph Zada and Elle Fanning play the younger Haymitch and Effie, while Ralph Fiennes returns as President Snow, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee and Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman. Francis Lawrence, who directed four of the five previous Hunger Games films, is behind the latest installment.