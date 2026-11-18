Mckenna Grace's animated film PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie has surged to number one on Paramount+ streaming charts, building on its strong theatrical performance and box office success.

Mckenna Grace has achieved a major streaming milestone as her animated film PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie has climbed to the top of the charts on Paramount+ in the United States. The film, which is one of the most popular releases on the platform, has secured the number one spot for a movie following its digital debut. This rapid ascent highlights the actress' growing influence in family entertainment and demonstrates the strong audience appeal of the latest entry in the beloved PAW Patrol franchise. The movie arrived on the streaming service on Thursday, November 12, and quickly dominated viewership metrics across the nation. It surpassed a wide array of existing content to claim the premier position for families and fans of the series.

Streaming Dominance And Chart Rankings

Data from FlixPatrol confirms that PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie is currently the most popular movie on Paramount+ in the United States. The film reached the number one ranking on the streamer's nationwide chart on November 13, just one day after its launch on the platform. It has maintained this leading position since then, leaving behind numerous other titles in the process. The animated film currently ranks higher than Ryan Phillippe's One Mile action thriller, John Krasinski's war thriller 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, and Jason Sudeikis' comedy We're the Millers. This success marks a significant shift in the streaming landscape for Paramount+, establishing the dinosaur-themed adventure as the definitive hit for the platform in recent weeks.

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Theatrical Performance And Box Office Success

The streaming victory builds upon a robust theatrical run for the film that began on August 14, 2026. During its time in movie theaters, PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie delivered a healthy financial return for its producers. The film brought in a total of $163 million at the global box office against a reported production budget of $40 million. Industry analysts note that the project needed to earn between $80 million and $100 million to be considered a commercial success, making its global gross a substantial triumph. This financial performance underscores the enduring popularity of the PAW Patrol brand and the effectiveness of the studio's marketing strategy for the animated feature.

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Mckenna Grace And The Character Of Skye

Mckenna Grace voices the character Skye in the new film, continuing her role as the adventurous sky pup from previous installments. She previously gave life to Skye in 2023's PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, establishing the character as a fan favorite among younger audiences. The actress has been acting since she was very young, and this experience has led to an impactful list of movies and TV shows at only twenty years old. Her filmography includes roles in major franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe through Captain Marvel, Ghostbusters, Five Nights at Freddy's, Scooby-Doo, The Vampire Diaries, Scream, and The Big Bang Theory universe in Young Sheldon. Her continued involvement with PAW Patrol adds to this impressive portfolio of high-profile roles.

Future Projects And Upcoming Series

The PAW Patrol franchise already has big things in store for the character of Skye beyond the current movie. The character is set to star in her own animated series titled Skye's Pup Squad, which will debut on Nickelodeon in March 2027. At this time, it has not been confirmed whether Mckenna Grace will reprise her movie role as the character in the new series. Meanwhile, Grace is set to appear on the big screen this week as twin sisters Maysilee Donner and Merrilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The latest movie in that blockbuster dystopian sci-fi franchise will arrive in theaters on Friday, November 20. For now, the focus remains on the immediate success of the PAW Patrol film and its dominance on digital streaming platforms.