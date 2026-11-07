Mckenna Grace Makes Another Jennifer Lawrence Sartorial Statement

The 'Sunrise on the Reaping' actress wore a gown by Miss Sohee that directly referenced Lawrence's 2026 Golden Globes red carpet look.

‘s “The Hunger Games” method dressing streak went meta in a gown designed by Miss Sohee for the “Sunrise on the Reaping” premiere at Kinepolis Cinema in Madrid on Thursday.

, a strapless gown with a muted blush-pink base and green botanicals with pink flowers cascading down the fitted fabric. A beaded peacock motif decorated the skirt, while a voluminous pale pink wrap completed the look. Maika Monroe Does Full Dark Glamour in Scintillatingly Styled See-Through Lace for 'Victorian Psycho' Premiereby Sarah Burton. Unlike Grace’s ensemble, Lawrence’s dress featured a transparent base, with embroidered pink and green florals and leaves descending down the fabric.

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Lawrence, like Grace, also toted an embroidered shawl. This isn’t the first time that Grace has referenced the Oscar winner’s style during the press tour. While attending the Academy Museum Gala in October, Grace wore a custom red Mônot gown that harkened back to the red Calvin Klein Collection dress designed by Francisco Costa that Lawrence wore to the 2011 Academy Awards, at which she celebrated her first Oscar nomination.

Grace’s press run for “Sunrise on the Reaping” has been a showcase of deep cuts from “The Hunger Games” universe. Through the wardrobe Dickson has curated for her, Grace has referenced the set pieces, symbols and stars of the “The Hunger Games” film adaptation franchise in pieces by Gucci, Nicole + Felicia and “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” follows “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” as the latest prequel in the film franchise, an adaptation of the young adult novels by Suzanne Collins.

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Set 24 years before Katniss Everdeen enters the arena, the film follows a young Haymitch Abernathy, played by Joseph Zada, as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games. Grace plays fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner.

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