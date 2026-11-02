Mckenna Grace Joins Star-Studded Hunger Games Soundtrack

Mckenna Grace and MCA Records announce a 29-track Hunger Games soundtrack for November 13 2026. The collection features Noah Kahan Stevie Nicks and executive producer Dave Cobb for the Sunrise on the Reaping prequel.

Mckenna Grace has officially been added to the extensive musical lineup for the upcoming Hunger Games prequel film. The actress and singer will contribute her track Half Alive to the massive 29-track album released by MCA Records. This comprehensive collection of music will arrive on November 13 2026 and is now available for pre-order. The announcement marks a significant expansion of the sonic landscape for the franchise.

Star-Studded Album Composition

The 29-track Hunger Games soundtrack features a diverse mix of established musicians and emerging performers. Grace joins 28 other artists on this star-studded collection which showcases a wide range of musical styles. The official lineup includes prominent names such as Noah Kahan Ella Langley Violet Grohl and Noah Cyrus. Each artist brings a unique perspective to the world of Panem through their specific contributions. The album serves as a central pillar for the promotional campaign surrounding the new film. Fans can expect a broad spectrum of genres to be represented across the full tracklist.

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Early Release Strategy and Singles

The album announcement follows the strategic release of three specific songs to build audience anticipation. Noah Kahan led the collection as its first single with the track Draw You Out. This was followed closely by The Smashing Pumpkins with Black Stars and Gigi Perez with Favor. Whitney Peak stands out for her substantial contribution by providing four separate tracks. Her entries include The Raven I The Raven II The Raven III and The Goose and The Common. This phased release strategy allows listeners to engage with the franchise music in stages. It also highlights the depth of the musical narrative being crafted for the prequel.

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Additional Artist Features and Production

Mckenna Grace appears on the album with her track Deep in the Meadow which ties directly to her role in the series. The actress previously played Katniss Everdeen throughout the original Hunger Games film series. Other notable musical features include Stevie Nicks performing Doing The Best That I Can Arena Mix. Depeche Mode and KÁRYYN also contributed with Survive Arena Mix KÁRYYN Rework. Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb serves as the executive producer for this entire project. His previous successful work includes major collaborations with Chris Stapleton and Sturgill Simpson. Cobb brings his acclaimed production expertise to ensure high audio quality across all tracks.

Context for Sunrise on the Reaping

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is based on Suzanne Collins acclaimed novel of the same name. The prequel story takes place 24 years before the events of the original film series. It follows young Haymitch Abernathy as he competes in the 50th Hunger Games. This event is also historically known as the Second Quarter Quell within the Panem timeline. The narrative shift to Haymitch offers a fresh perspective on the origins of the games. The music album aims to reflect the intensity and cultural atmosphere of this earlier era. The combination of established artists and new voices creates a rich auditory experience. The project represents a major investment in the long-term viability of the franchise. The November 2026 release date gives producers ample time to refine the final mixes. Industry observers note that such expansive soundtracks have historically driven significant revenue. The integration of Grace ties her personal brand to the broader cinematic universe. This strategy leverages her existing fanbase to drive early engagement with the property. The full tracklist promises to be a definitive collection for longtime franchise followers.