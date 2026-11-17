Mckenna Grace wears a custom Pamella Roland cobalt blue gown with feathered wings to pay tribute to Jennifer Lawrence's iconic look at the New York City premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Mckenna Grace honored the legacy of the Hunger Games franchise during the New York City premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Monday. The twenty-year-old actress dressed in a custom Pamella Roland cobalt blue strapless gown for the event. She designed her outfit to pay homage to the iconic Mockingjay dress worn by Jennifer Lawrence in the previous installment Catching Fire.

Homage to the Iconic Mockingjay Gown

Grace wore a gown featuring a draped bodice adorned with crystal-embellished and feathered wings. The original dress appears in the Girl on Fire scene in Catching Fire when Katniss is interviewed on stage. Her dress transforms into the winged look during this pivotal moment in the film series. Grace utilized method dressing to connect with the character she portrays in the new film.

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Symbolism of Rebellion and Fashion

Grace explained that she was paying tribute to the actresses and looks that came before her in the series. She noted that the Mockingjay gown was originally created by the Capitol and Snow to turn Katniss into an object. The costume ultimately became a symbol of rebellion which Grace highlighted as an important narrative element. Mckenna Grace also honored the original owner of the golden mockingjay pin in her own character story.

Maysilee Donner and District 12 Backstory

Maysilee Donner grew up on the wealthier side of District 12 where her parents owned a sweet shop. She was the original owner of the golden mockingjay pin before passing it to her niece. Maysilee was reaped for the Second Quarter Quell as one of the four tributes alongside Haymitch. Her fashion and makeup served as a form of vocal anger and rebellion against the Capitol.

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Cast Lineup and Production Details

The new film is a prequel set twenty-four years before the first Hunger Games event. Joseph Zada and Elle Fanning star as the younger Haymitch and Effie Trinket respectively. Other characters returning include President Snow played by Ralph Fiennes and Caesar Flickerman played by Kieran Culkin. Francis Lawrence directed the latest iteration following his work on four previous films in the series.

Author Themes and Premise Inspiration

Author Suzanne Collins stated that Sunrise on the Reaping explores David Hume's idea of implicit submission. She noted the easiness with which the many are governed by the few in the story. The narrative dives deeper into the use of propaganda and the power of those who control the narrative. This thematic focus guides the script for the upcoming release of the prequel sequel.