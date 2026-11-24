Mckenna Grace paired sheer black stockings with Aldo Thalie platform sandals for Raising Cane's Las Vegas party on Nov. 21.

Grace attended Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves’ party ahead of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 21 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Her blackThalie sandals featured a broad strap across the toes, an adjustable buckle at the ankle and a substantial 1.75-inch platform beneath a towering stiletto heel.

While most people would wear the open, round-toe design without any hosiery, Grace decided to jump in on one of the season’s fastest growing trends.attends Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves’ celebrity party ahead of Vegas Race at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Nov. 21, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nev. She paired the sandals with sheer black stockings that reached just above her knees, finished with wide opaque bands at the tops.

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The transparent fabric was visible beneath the straps, making for a more dressed-up take on thePhillip Faraone/Getty Images for Raising Cane’s The actress, styled by Molly Dickson, kept the rest of her outfit black with Helsa Studio’s Little Teacup mini dress. The strapless design featured a sculpted neckline, fitted bodice and open back with adjustable straps. Her blonde hair was styled in loose waves, with a red lip for a quick pop of color.

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She had worn the same Aldo Thalie sandals at a Nov. 9 Los Angeles fan event for “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” then paired with a custom black-and-redleaned into a winter palette of cream, white and champagne while sporting the combination at Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration in Beverly Hills.took a different approach in London on Nov. 20, pairing black socks with Fendi Very Colibrì patent leather slingbacks while promotingGrace is a repeat customer herself. On Nov.