McKenna Grace joins Tanner Hagen and Maxwell Jenkins in the first live-action Scooby-Doo series. See details on casting and the 2027 release.

McKenna Grace has officially been cast as Daphne Blake in the upcoming Netflix live-action series Scooby-Doo: Origins. The series is scheduled to premiere in 2027. This announcement marks a significant career milestone for the actress, who transitions from supporting roles to leading a major franchise. She joins a cast that includes Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Maxwell Jenkins, and Paul Walter Hauser. This project represents the first scripted live-action adaptation of the classic animated series for the streaming giant.

Grace's Box Office Success and Franchise Experience

Mckenna Grace arrives at this casting with a robust resume and proven box office appeal. She currently stars in Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The film has grossed over $253 million at the global box office in less than a week. In the prequel, Grace portrays twin sisters Maysilee and Merrilee Donner. Her performance as Maysilee, who is selected as a tribute for the 50th Hunger Games, has been widely praised.

Also read McKenna Grace's Major Upcoming Roles in Scooby-Doo and The Hunger Games

The actor has previously demonstrated her ability to handle major intellectual property. Her filmography includes iconic roles in Gifted, I, Tonya, Annabelle Comes Home, and Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Television audiences have also seen her deliver acclaimed performances in The Handmaid's Tale, The Haunting of Hill House, and A Friend of the Family. This extensive experience across multiple genres prepares her for the demands of a high-profile franchise like Scooby-Doo.

Reimagining Daphne Blake for a Live-Audio Era

In Scooby-Doo: Origins, Mckenna Grace takes on the role of Daphne Blake at a summer camp setting. The plot follows Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, Shaggy Rogers, and Fred Jones. The group embarks on a mystery-filled adventure involving a supernatural murder. This premise allows the characters to be reimagined as teenagers rather than children. It aligns with the modern tendency to age up classic cartoon properties.

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The character of Daphne Blake has evolved significantly since the original animated series. She is traditionally known for her signature purple outfit and orange-red hair. Historically, she served as the emotional anchor of the Mystery Inc. gang. Her intuition and empathy are crucial to solving their supernatural cases. Grace will likely emphasize these traits while also showcasing a more fierce and fearless investigator.

Previous live-action interpretations have set a high bar for the role. Sarah Michelle Gellar played Daphne in James Gunn's cult classic Scooby-Doo movies. Mckenna Grace already has some connection to the property. She previously voiced a younger version of the character in the 2020 animated movie Scoob!. This prior experience may help her navigate the expectations of long-time fans of the franchise.

Overcasting Rejections to Secure the Lead Role

The path to securing the role was not straightforward for Mckenna Grace. Producers initially wanted to cast only fresh, younger faces for the lead roles in Scooby-Doo: Origins. The 20-year-old actor faced rejection because Netflix felt she was too old for the part. She remained determined to play Daphne despite these initial obstacles.

During a recent interview with The Today Show, Grace confirmed that the network initially rejected her application. She stated that executives told her she was too old for the role. Despite this, she persisted in her pursuit of the part. She believes her passion and dedication eventually convinced the creative team to let her audition.

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This casting decision marks the first ongoing scripted series where Mckenna Grace serves as the lead. Her previous television credits were mostly recurring or supporting roles. Notable past credits include The Young and the Restless, Young Sheldon, Designated Survivor, and The Handmaid's Tale. This new role launches a new era in her decade-long television career. It signifies her status as one of the most sought-after stars of her generation.

Casting Strategy and Future Implications

Netflix's decision to cast an established actor like Mckenna Grace suggests a shift in strategy. The studio may have realized that her star power and proven track record would benefit the series. Her performance in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping demonstrates her commanding screen presence. This quality is essential for carrying a major franchise.

The series aims to tap into the massive global popularity of the Scooby-Doo brand. Adapting beloved characters with such significant pop-culture influence is a complex task. However, Grace's experience with big franchises like Marvel, Ghostbusters, Scream, and The Hunger Games makes her a strong candidate. Her ability to capture both the fierceness and warmth of Daphne Blake is expected to resonate with audiences.

As Scooby-Doo: Origins moves toward its 2027 debut, expectations are high. The ensemble cast includes Tanner Hagen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Maxwell Jenkins, and Paul Walter Hauser. This lineup suggests a commitment to balancing new talent with experienced performers. The series will likely face scrutiny from fans who have followed the franchise for decades. Mckenna Grace's commitment to the role indicates she is prepared for this level of attention.