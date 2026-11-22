Mckenna Grace stars as Daphne Blake in Netflix's live-action Scooby-Doo Origins, a modern reimagining of the classic franchise premiering on Netflix in 2027.

Mckenna Grace is expanding her portfolio of major franchise roles with a new leading part in the upcoming Netflix series Scooby-Doo Origins. The actress, who recently garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Maysilee Donner in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, will star as Daphne Blake in this new live-action adaptation. This casting marks a significant step in Grace's career, following her breakout performance in the 2017 drama Gifted and her roles in Ghostbusters: Afterlife and The Handmaid's Tale.

Modern Reimagining Of Classic Mystery Team

Scooby-Doo Origins represents the first live-action television series in the history of the Scooby-Doo franchise. The project is described as a modern reimagining that explores the origins of the beloved group, showing how Shaggy Rogers, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, Fred Jones, and Scooby-Doo originally formed their partnership. The narrative focuses on the final year of Daphne and Shaggy at a summer camp, where they become entangled in a bizarre mystery. This plot involves a lost Great Dane puppy who may have witnessed a supernatural murder.

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The cast features a mix of emerging talent and established names working together to bring these iconic characters to life. Tanner Hagen is set to play Shaggy, while Abby Ryder Fortson takes on the role of Velma. Maxwell Jenkins will portray Fred Jones, and Mckenna Grace will play Daphne Blake. The story involves these four teenagers teaming up to solve the case, blending the classic dynamic of the Scooby Gang with a new narrative structure for a contemporary audience.

Versatile Casting Choices And Fan Expectations

Grace brings a unique advantage to the role of Daphne Blake, as she previously voiced a younger version of the character in the 2020 animated film Scoob!. While she faces comparisons to Sarah Michelle Gellar, who famously played Daphne in the cult classic live-action films, Grace has demonstrated her versatility through her work in both the Ghostbusters and Scream franchises. She has also publicly revealed that she is a longtime fan of the Scooby-Doo series, which may inform her performance and approach to the character.

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The casting has generated significant buzz among fans and industry observers alike. Many have noted that the selection of Grace fits well with the required blend of mystery, comedy, and supernatural horror that defines the Scooby-Doo brand. Her proven ability to handle complex emotional layers, as seen in The Haunting of Hill House, suggests she can navigate the tonal shifts required for this type of genre-blending storytelling. The project aims to balance nostalgia with fresh narrative elements for a new generation of viewers.

Fans Divided On Live-Action Approach And Risks

Despite the excitement surrounding the casting, the project faces skepticism from a portion of the fanbase. Some critics have raised eyebrows at the decision to use a real Great Dane puppy to play Scooby-Doo, rather than relying on computer-generated imagery. This choice raises questions about how the character will maintain its signature slapstick humor and physical comedy in a live-action setting. Additionally, there is concern about origin story fatigue, as many fans prefer the wacky mystery hijinks of the existing series over a detailed look at how the group met.

Furthermore, the franchise has seen recent entries that did not perform well with audiences or critics. The 2020 movie Scoob! was deemed unnecessary by some, while HBO Max's Velma faced criticism for a tonally dissonant take on the characters. These precedents create an uphill battle for Scooby-Doo Origins as it prepares for its premiere on Netflix in 2027. The show must navigate these high expectations while avoiding the pitfalls that have affected recent adaptations of the beloved IP.