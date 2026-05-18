McIlroy has angry exchange with fan at PGA. Rahm, Smith, Schauffele also fade

The news text discusses a golf tournament where Rory McIlroy had an angry exchange with a fan, and other players also struggled.

The Afternoon WireLIVE McIlroy has angry exchange with fan at PGA . Rahm , Smith , Schauffele also fadeCannes standout 'Paper Tiger' reveals a new side to Miles TellerFederal court rejects Elon Musk's claims against OpenAI, saying he filed his lawsuit too lateNipper, stay!

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Conflicting advice makes it hard to knowMom of a preemie crochets colorful yarn octopi for tiny tots at Detroit hospital NICUTech CEOs summoned to Congress for another hearing on social media's risks for childrenSuch great heights: They're tall, they're proud — and they're getting togetherPope and co-founder of Anthropic to launch pontiff's AI encyclical on May 25An America-themed prayer rally draws thousands to Washington's National Mall, in photosSupreme Court sends closely watched Native American voting rights decision back to lower cour





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Golf Tournament Rory Mcilroy Angry Exchange Fan PGA Rahm Smith Schauffele Struggled

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