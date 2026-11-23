Sheriff Robb Tadelman confirms the arrests of Rahim Conda and John Schneiderman, two McHenry County Most Wanted suspects, bringing total recent apprehensions to three within three weeks.

Rahim Conda, a 46-year-old Chicago resident, was taken into custody in Harvard on Tuesday, November 17, for an outstanding warrant related to a 2018 drug-induced homicide. The arrest was conducted by the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, with assistance from its SWAT Team and the Narcotics Task Force.

The operation targeted the 14000 block of Illinois Route 173, where authorities served both search and arrest warrants. Conda, who was ranked fourth on the agency's Top Ten Most Wanted list, was apprehended without incident. John Schneiderman, 56, of Harvard, was also arrested during the same operation.

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The Core Details Of The Operation

The arrest of Rahim Conda brings the total number of high-priority fugitives captured in less than three weeks to three. This operation followed closely on the heels of the October 30 arrest of Michael Smith, a 36-year-old Fox Lake resident who was ranked second on the same Most Wanted list. The rapid succession of these arrests highlights a focused effort by local law enforcement to remove dangerous individuals from the streets.

John Schneiderman faces two counts of possession of a controlled substance in connection with this recent operation. While the sheriff's office did not provide further immediate details regarding the specific allegations against Schneiderman, his arrest occurred simultaneously with Conda's detention at the same location.

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Suspect Records And Stakeholder Positions

Michael Smith, arrested on October 30, faces more than 40 charges. These charges include being an armed habitual criminal, unlawful possession of firearms by a felon, possession of stolen firearms, and various offenses involving controlled substances. His capture marked the first major success in this recent push to clear the Top Ten Most Wanted list.

Sheriff Robb Tadelman issued a statement regarding the recent arrests, emphasizing the collaborative effort between different units. He praised the personnel involved for their hard work and determination in bringing two of the most wanted individuals into custody. The sheriff stated that his team remains dedicated to keeping McHenry County safe from serious criminal activity.

Real-World Impact And Future Steps

The sheriff's office indicated that they will continue to relentlessly pursue those wanted for serious crimes. The remaining individuals on the Top Ten Most Wanted list remain at large, and law enforcement intends to hold all fugitives accountable through ongoing investigations. The swift action taken by the Narcotics Task Force and the SWAT Team demonstrates a significant commitment to public safety in the Chicago northwest suburbs.

While no specific dates were provided for future operations, the pattern of arrests suggests a continued escalation in enforcement efforts. Residents in McHenry County can expect heightened vigilance from the sheriff's office as they work to dismantle the networks supporting the individuals currently sought by police.