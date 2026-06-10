McGregor Calls for Immigration Ban After Belfast Stabbing as Riots Erupt

UFC star Conor McGregor demanded a closure of borders following a stabbing by a Sudanese migrant in Belfast, which triggered violent protests and arson attacks targeting migrant housing and businesses.

Conor McGregor has publicly called for an immediate ban on 'immigration from the third world' and the removal of 'all illegal entrants' after a stabbing linked to a Sudanese migrant in Belfast.

Writing on X the day after the attack, the UFC fighter called to 'close the borders,' adding that 'inviting and financing mentally deranged people from the 3rd world is a hard no.' In a separate post, he demanded a ban on immigration, adding that migrants 'cannot come here any longer.

' His comments came in response to a horrific stabbing attack on Monday night, when a Sudanese migrant is alleged to have inflicted knife wounds to a man's face, neck and back in a residential street. Described by police as a 30-year-old asylum seeker who had been granted indefinite leave to remain, the suspect was last night charged with attempted murder and will appear in court today.

Harrowing footage captured at around 10.30pm on Monday evening appeared to show the alleged attacker violently stabbing a man in the street. The video shows a man standing astride a bloodied victim, holding a knife to his throat and his fist in the air. As onlookers screamed, he then started making a sawing motion as witnesses said: 'He's trying to cut his head off.

' Police said a kitchen knife was recovered from the scene. The Sudanese suspect legally crossed from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland three years ago under a long-standing arrangement which means no passport checks are conducted. He took a bus from Dublin to Belfast and immediately claimed asylum, the authorities revealed under pressure for answers yesterday. A few months later, the Home Office granted him a five-year visa as a refugee.

The victim was named locally as Stephen Ogilvie, in his 40s, who last night remained in a serious condition in hospital. It is understood he lived in the same block of social housing as the suspect. Violent protests broke out in Belfast last night as hundreds of masked protesters torched homes and vehicles following the arrest of the Sudanese migrant.

Houses, cars, a bus and a supermarket were set alight as parts of the city descended into chaos, with some suggestions that non-white residents were deliberately targeted by some of the fires. Protesters were said to be targeting HMOs (Houses in Multiple Occupation), where multiple people live in a shared property - and which some claim are being used to house migrants at the taxpayers' expense.

Just before 8pm, masked men dressed in black pushed burning bins up against a bus, setting it ablaze and sending thick smoke into the sky. Houses and cars were also later set alight alongside a Middle Eastern supermarket. Footage of the chaos shows infants being carried out of neighbouring houses as flames engulf the properties.

PSNI assistant chief constable Ryan Henderson warned that disorder 'damages communities, damages local businesses and brings young people into the criminal justice system when they shouldn't be'. Northern Ireland's First Minister, Michelle O'Neill, condemned the 'outright thuggery', saying that 'groups of masked men burning families out of their homes is nothing less than disgusting cowardice'. O'Neill added: 'The attack in north Belfast was heinous and wrong.

But there are dangerous attempts to exploit that, to target and attack innocent people who are simply trying to live, work and raise their families here.

' She added that racism, intimidation and violence were wrong wherever it occurred. 'There can be no excuse and no justification for these attacks tonight. No one wants to see this on our streets and I again appeal for calm,' she said. Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly reiterated that 'violence does not advance any cause, it damages it', adding: 'Destroying things within your own community benefits no one.

' Meanwhile, Northern Ireland's former first minister Arlene Foster said the 'genuine fears in working class' communities about immigration risks had been 'overshadowed' by the riots. Lendrick Street in east Belfast was engulfed in flames, with multiple cars and at least one house ablaze. A Glider bus on the Newtownards Road in east Belfast was one of the first targets to be set alight. Hundreds of masked men defied government ministers' calls for calm to take to the streets.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer also condemned last night's scenes, saying: 'The scenes in Belfast last night were shocking and completely unacceptable. There is no justification for the violence and disorder that we saw threatening our communities, nor for those who encouraged it, online or elsewhere.

'It is clear that people were targeted last night because of their background and I will not tolerate it.





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