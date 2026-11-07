McFarlane Toys Unveils Spider-Man Statue Inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man #642

McFarlane Toys announces a 1:6 scale Spider-Man collectible based on The Amazing Spider-Man #642. Priced at $49.99, the figure ships in November 2026 with an environmental base and reprint comic.

McFarlane Toys has officially announced a new 1:6 scale collectible statue of Spider-Man, designed to replicate the iconic comic book appearance from The Amazing Spider-Man #642. This latest addition to the Marvel Collectibles lineup brings the web-slinger to life with high-fidelity detail, capturing the character's essence from the 1990s era. The release allows fans to own a piece of comic history while enjoying a premium display piece.

The collectible is priced at $49.99 and is currently available for preorder through most online retailers. McFarlane Toys has scheduled the shipping date for November 2026, giving collectors ample time to plan their acquisitions. The preorder window is now open, allowing enthusiasts to secure their copies before the eventual release.

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Environmental Base And Display Features

McFarlane Toys includes a detailed environmental base and backdrop scene with this release. The backdrop is designed to make the comic book aesthetic truly three-dimensional, allowing for dynamic poses that mimic classic comic panel layouts. This feature ensures that the statue stands out as a centerpiece in any collection, offering depth and context that standard figures lack.

The environmental base serves as the foundation for the display, grounding the figure in a specific narrative moment. This approach aligns with McFarlane Toys' strategy of providing immersive experiences through their collectibles. Fans can arrange the figure to interact with the backdrop, creating a scene that feels like a living illustration from the page.

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Included Comic Reprint And Art Card

Each unit comes packed with a reprint copy of The Amazing Spider-Man #642, adding significant value to the purchase. The issue is part of the Origin of the Species storyline, which places Spider-Man and his loved ones in danger. This narrative thread focuses on the birth of Norman Osborn's child, a pivotal moment that triggers widespread conflict.

The plot involves every villain on the planet seeking the first-ever strain of pure Goblin blood. This sinister plan exposes Spider-Man's friends and family to grave threats, raising the stakes for the hero. The inclusion of the comic allows readers to dive deeper into the context of the statue's design and the character's history.

Additionally, collectors receive a collectible art card featuring character artwork on the front and a comic synopsis on the back. This card provides additional visual appeal and narrative summary, complementing the physical statue. The combination of the figure, backdrop, comic, and art card creates a comprehensive package for dedicated fans of the Marvel Universe.

Market Position And Future Releases

McFarlane Toys continues to expand its presence in the action figure market with this new Spider-Man release. The 1:6 scale format is known for its intricate detail and appeal to serious collectors. By tying the figure to a specific comic issue, the company appeals to both statue collectors and comic book enthusiasts.

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This release follows a pattern of successful Marvel Collaborations in previous years. Collectors can expect more 1:6 scale statues from McFarlane Toys in the near future. The company aims to provide incredible collectibles that also contain meaningful pieces of comic book history. This strategy reinforces the brand's commitment to quality and narrative depth.

The Spider-Man statue represents a significant opportunity for fans of the character. With a clear preorder path and a defined shipping date, the product is positioned for strong demand. The combination of visual fidelity and supplementary materials makes it a standout item for the November 2026 release window.

As McFarlane Toys celebrates its legacy in the collectibles industry, this Spider-Man figure exemplifies their dedication to detail. The attention to the environmental base and the inclusion of The Amazing Spider-Man #642 demonstrate a respect for the source material. Collectors eager to own a piece of Spider-Man history can now begin the preorder process.