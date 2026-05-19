McFarlane Toys Unveils New Klassic 7" Scale Figures: Mortal Kombat Klassic Ice Clone Sub-Zero

McFarlane Toys is entering the bloody arena of Mortal Kombat once again as they debut new Klassic 7" scale figures. The new figures include the Mortal Kombat Klassic Ice Clone Sub-Zero, inspired by his iconic Mortal Kombat II move. The 7-inch figure uses a frosty translucent deco to capture Sub-Zero's legendary Ice Clone look. It features Ultra Articulation with 22 points, plus alternate hands and a display base. The Ice Clone became a defining part of Sub-Zero's fighting style, showcasing his pure talent rather than his cryomancy. This new 7" figure features a new frosty translucent design to help recreate the frozen appearance of his in-game Ice Clone. The figure comes in Mortal Kombat Klassic arcade packaging and is part of the McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Klassic line. Pre-orders are available now.

McFarlane Toys is entering the bloody arena of Mortal Kombat once again as they debut new Klassic 7" scale figures. The new figures include the Mortal Kombat Klassic Ice Clone Sub-Zero , inspired by his iconic Mortal Kombat II move.

The 7-inch figure uses a frosty translucent deco to capture Sub-Zero's legendary Ice Clone look. It features Ultra Articulation with 22 points, plus alternate hands and a display base. The Ice Clone became a defining part of Sub-Zero's fighting style, showcasing his pure talent rather than his cryomancy. This new 7" figure features a new frosty translucent design to help recreate the frozen appearance of his in-game Ice Clone.

The figure comes in Mortal Kombat Klassic arcade packaging and is part of the McFarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Klassic line. Pre-orders are available now





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Mcfarlane Toys Mortal Kombat Klassic 7\ Scale Figures Ice Clone Sub-Zero Ultra Articulation Alternate Hands Display Base Mortal Kombat Klassic Arcade Packaging Pre-Orders

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