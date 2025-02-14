McFarlane Toys Revives Year Two Batman with Exclusive Gold Label Figure

McFarlane Toys is reintroducing the highly sought-after Batman Year Two figure with a new Gold Label exclusive available through Big Bad Toy Store. Limited to 3,000 pieces, this updated release features a striking black and white deco and includes all the elements from the original Target exclusive, such as interchangeable capes, hands, a batarang, and a graveyard display base.

Years ago, McFarlane Toys introduced a magnificent Batman Year Two DC Multiverse figure that was exclusive to Target. It was the first figure to incorporate a fabric cape, along with removable arms, a hard shell cape, and a graveyard display base. The Batman : Year Two story, penned by Mike W. Barr and illustrated by Todd McFarlane, depicted Bruce Wayne's struggles in Gotham after embracing the mantle of the Dark Knight.

The comic and the artwork were truly exceptional, and Todd McFarlane, known as the 'Toddfather,' is renowned for bringing his art to life in action figure form. This figure was highly sought after upon its initial release at Target, but now McFarlane Toys is reviving the Year Two Batman for a new DC Multiverse Gold Label exclusive, available only at Big Bad Toy Store. Limited to a mere 3,000 pieces, this figure returns in all its glory with a striking new black and white deco. Every element from the original release is back: the fabric and hard shell capes, collectible art card, interchangeable hands, a Batarang, and the graveyard display base complete with a tombstone. For those who missed out on the original, this presents a fantastic opportunity to add it to their collection. Pre-orders are currently live on Big Bad Toy Store for $49.99, with an anticipated release date of April 2025. The Batman Year Two Black and White Accent Edition Gold Label figure follows a gripping narrative: 'After a disastrous attempt to defeat the Reaper, Batman is forced to consider fighting fire with fire, a decision that tragically pits him against the Gotham City Police Department. Subsequently compelled to collaborate with Joe Chill, the man responsible for the murder of his parents, Batman strives to quell the Reaper's tyranny, even if it means going against his own principles.' The figure boasts an array of impressive features: Batman is depicted in a black and white suit with vibrant blue accents. It comes equipped with a large stylized cape, a fabric cape, a batarang, two alternate hands, and a cemetery base. Notably, the large stylized cape can be detached and replaced with the fabric cape by removing the figure's head. The arms are also removable to accommodate the stylized cape and can be seamlessly reattached.





