McFarlane Toys unveils the 7-inch Chani action figure from Dune Part Three, priced at $29.99 with December delivery, featuring 22 points of articulation.

McFarlane Toys has officially expanded its 7-inch action figure lineup with the introduction of Chani from Dune Part Three. This new release brings Zendaya's portrayal of the fierce Fremen warrior to the collectible market for fans and enthusiasts.

Chani Action Figure Specifications and Details

The McFarlane Toys Dune Chani figure features up to 22 points of articulation, allowing for dynamic poses and display-ready desert scenes. It is designed to capture her appearance in the upcoming film with high fidelity to the source material. The figure is available for pre-order from the McFarlane Toys Store for $29.99.

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Shipping for the figure is currently estimated for December, aligning with the theatrical release window. Collectors can also look forward to more Dune Part Three figures, including the McFarlane Elite Edition Paul Atreides figure teased by the company.

Accessories and Character Representation

Chani comes equipped with a comprehensive set of accessories to enhance display options. These items include a crysknife, a fremkit, an accessory belt, and a collectible art card.

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Additionally, the package includes soft-goods elements such as a scarf and an environmental figure base. This mix of character-specific gear is intended to bring the warrior to life for collectors.

Chani is portrayed as more than just a skilled fighter in the narrative. She serves as Paul Atreides emotional anchor and a powerful voice of resistance who questions the destiny others envision for him.

Market Impact and Collector Demand

The release targets fans eager to own a physical representation of a central character in the saga. Balancing fierce loyalty to her people with complex political dynamics, Chani remains a vital figure in the story.

As a leader determined to protect her people no matter the cost, the figure appeals to those who appreciate detailed character design. The 7-inch scale offers a manageable size for shelves while maintaining impressive detail.

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Availability and Future Releases

Collectors can secure their order through the official McFarlane Toys online store. The pre-order phase allows enthusiasts to guarantee availability before the December delivery date.

The announcement signals a broader expansion of the Dune franchise merchandise. With multiple figures planned, the brand aims to satisfy the growing demand for high-quality sci-fi collectibles.