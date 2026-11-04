McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Paris Batman Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys unveils a 7-inch DC Multiverse Batman Paris figure inspired by the 2021 anthology. Pre-order is now available at $27.99 with estimated shipping in November.

McFarlane Toys has officially announced the pre-order availability of the DC Multiverse Batman: The World - Paris 7-inch figure for collectors. The company is bringing an international interpretation of the Dark Knight to the market, allowing fans to own a piece of the character's global legacy. This specific release focuses on the French chapter of the 2021 anthology, featuring a unique design that adapts the aesthetic of Batman operating in Paris.

The retail price for this new collectible is set at $27.99. Interested buyers can secure their copies through pre-order channels immediately. McFarlane Toys has stated that estimated shipping for the item is scheduled for November. This timeline allows collectors ample time to plan for their acquisition and prepare display spaces for the new addition to their shelves.

Also read Jet Li's The One Celebrates 25 Years As Multiverse Action Cult Classic

Design Inspired By DC Comics Anthology

The figure is directly inspired by DC Comics' 2021 Batman: The World anthology. This publication featured stories from creative teams across fourteen different countries, each presenting a distinct interpretation of the Caped Crusader. The Paris chapter was developed specifically by French comic book creators, resulting in a visual style that reflects the unique atmosphere of the city.

McFarlane Toys has translated this artistic direction into a tangible seven-inch scale action figure. The design captures the essence of the Paris-based narrative while maintaining the core identity of Bruce Wayne. This approach allows collectors to appreciate the global expansion of Batman's mission beyond the traditional streets of Gotham City. The figure serves as a physical representation of how the character's influence extends across international borders.

Advertisement

Features And Articulation Details

McFarlane Toys equipped the Batman Paris figure with Ultra Articulation technology. This mechanism provides up to twenty-two moving parts, enabling a full range of posing and play options. Collectors can replicate dynamic scenes from the comics or create original dioramas with ease. The high level of articulation ensures that the figure remains stable in various positions.

The package includes several accessories to enhance the display value. Buyers receive two extra hands, allowing for different poses or combat stances. A Batarang is also included, representing the signature weapon of the Dark Knight. Additionally, the figure comes with a display base and a collectible art card. The card features character art on the front and a biography on the back, providing context for the specific version of Batman being sold.

Context Of The International Batman Narrative

Batman has traditionally been associated with the dark and twisted confines of Gotham City. However, the narrative of the 2021 anthology explores the idea that the call for justice knows no borders. Bruce Wayne's travels take him around the globe, where he stops wrongdoings wherever they arise. This concept reinforces the idea that there are wrongs to be righted everywhere, regardless of location.

The Paris Batman figure embodies this philosophy by placing the hero in a new environment. The design reflects the creative vision of the French contributors to the anthology. It offers a fresh perspective on a character who has protected Gotham for decades. This release highlights the versatility of the DC Multiverse and its ability to reimagine iconic heroes in diverse settings.

Advertisement

Market Positioning And Future Outlook

The announcement comes as the DC Multiverse line continues to evolve. McFarlane Toys has indicated that while certain iterations may be concluding, new figures are still being developed. This Paris Batman release fits into a broader strategy of expanding the franchise's global appeal. The company aims to keep collectors engaged with fresh interpretations of beloved characters.

Pre-orders for the Batman: The World - Paris figure are now open at the stated price of $27.99. With shipping estimated for November, fans have a clear window to plan their purchases. This release joins a competitive market of superhero collectibles, offering a unique niche for enthusiasts of international comic adaptations. McFarlane Toys continues to leverage its reputation for quality articulation and detailed design to attract dedicated collectors.