McFarlane Toys Announces Kryptonite Batman DC Multiverse Figure

McFarlane Toys unveils a new Kryptonite Batman figure from the Superman/Batman #23 storyline. Pre-orders open now for this rare DC Multiverse collectible.

McFarlane Toys has officially announced the release of a highly anticipated Kryptonite Batman action figure, adding to its extensive DC Multiverse collection just as the line approaches its discontinuation. This new seven-inch figure draws direct inspiration from the Maximums storyline featured in Superman/Batman issue number twenty-three, where the Dark Knight transforms into Superman's ultimate fear.

Kryptonite Batman Origin Story Details

The design of this specific Batman variant is rooted in the narrative conflict involving the Maximums, a group of vengeance-seeking superheroes who invaded Earth. During this arc, Bruce Wayne becomes a man made entirely out of Kryptonite to counter the threats posed by these powerful adversaries. McFarlane Toys captures this unique transformation with a sculpted plastic cape and an older DC Multiverse design aesthetic that appeals to long-time collectors.

Also read McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Paris Batman Pre-Order

Figure Features and Articulation Specs

This latest addition to the lineup includes ultra articulation with up to twenty-two moving parts, allowing for a full range of posing and play options. The package also comes with two extra hands, two Batarangs, and a display base to showcase the figure effectively. Additionally, buyers will receive a collectible art card featuring character art on the front and a detailed biography on the back.

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Pricing and Pre-Order Availability

Kryptonite Batman pre-orders are currently live for collectors at a price point of twenty-seven dollars and ninety-nine cents. Alongside this release, McFarlane is teasing more Batman figures from major DC storylines, including versions inspired by The Long Halloween and The World - Paris. These additional figures are also available for pre-order, with estimated shipping dates set for November.

Future Releases and Market Impact

As the DC Multiverse line nears its end, McFarlane Toys continues to expand its roster with rare comic-inspired variants. The upcoming releases promise to satisfy fans looking for complete collections before the product line ceases production. Collectors should monitor official channels for further announcements regarding these limited edition figures and their availability windows.