The technology, nicknamed “Archy,” is currently being tested at five US locations.

McDonald’s is testing a new AI system that can chat with customers, take orders in multiple languages and help run restaurant operations behind the scenes — a move that could eventually bring the technology to drive-thru lanes across America.

The fast-food giant unveiled the system, called ArchIQ, during its Worldwide convention this week as part of a broader strategy to modernize restaurants and boost growth,McDonald’s is testing a new AI ordering system at five US locations that can talk to customers and take their orders. The technology, nicknamed “Archy,” is being tested at five US locations, though the company has not disclosed where those restaurants are located.

“Every McDonald’s in the US is getting their Google Edge Cloud blades installed in anticipation of this rollout,” the account posted. The new platform is being developed with Google and represents McDonald’s latest push into AI after an earlier effort fell flat. Meet Archy IQ – no, we are not new to AOT. In fact, we have been in this AI field for about 8 years.

We sold our in-house model to IBM and moved on as it wasn’t good enough for our needs. At the time, McDonald’s said it would continue exploring “voice ordering solutions more broadly. ” Now, it appears ready to take another shot. The system can also monitor restaurant operations and alert managers to potential problems before they become bigger headaches, according to McFranchisee.

“Archy will not only assist drive-thru orders but act as a master brain to help managers run a better restaurant. It’s like a personal assistant that alerts you to potential bottlenecks or issues,” the account wrote.

“McDonald’s >NEXT is how we’ll unlock our next phase of growth and productivity, by bringing in more customers more often and improving unit economics,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a The company also teased restaurant upgrades and potential menu innovations as part of the strategy, though few details have been released. For now, most customers can still expect a human voice on the other end of the drive-thru speaker.

McDonald’s is testing a new AI ordering system at five US locations that can talk to customers and take their orders. The system, called ArchIQ, is designed to handle drive-thru orders in both English and Spanish.





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