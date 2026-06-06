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McDonald's testing AI drive-thru order-taking system called ArchIQ at five locations across country

United States News News

McDonald's testing AI drive-thru order-taking system called ArchIQ at five locations across country
United States Latest News,United States Headlines
📆6/6/2026 2:16 AM
📰FoxBusiness
68 sec. here / 3 min. at publisher
📊News: 30% · Publisher: 53%

McDonald's is testing ArchIQ, a new AI order-taking system at five locations, as part of its McDonald's Next strategy announced by CEO Chris Kempczinski.

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Brands acquiring Habit Burger will be 'formidable competitor' for McDonalds: Ed RensiThe initiative is part of the company's new brand strategy called McDonald’s Next, which was announced this week. "Meet Archy IQ - no, we are not new to AOT. In fact, we have been in this AI field for about 8 years," McFranchisee wrote on X on Tuesday.and moved on as it wasn’t good enough for our needs.

As mentioned below, I wanted to hire Google to service our AOT 3 years ago and found out today that Google is behind this project. We are currently in 5 test stores, having processed over 1M transactions with about 90% of orders completed without human escalations. Impressive for a new test.

"McFranchisee said that every McDonald's in the country will get Google Edge Cloud blades installed ahead of the rollout. "Archy will not only assist drive-thru orders but act as a master brain to help managers run a better restaurant," it added. "It’s like a personal assistant that alerts you to potential bottlenecks or issues. "Taco Bell that we are asked to use instead of talking to a person.

We will hate this too. Say goodbye to customers.

""No one wants this - we like dealing with smiling faces," another said, to which McFranchisee replied, "We still smile at the cash and present window - this is just at the speaker. "

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