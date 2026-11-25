McDonald's has added an Order McDonald's option in Discord that lets gamers get McDelivery through Uber Eats, prompting dietitians and doctors to raise concerns about distracted eating and sedentary habits.

McDonald's has launched a food ordering feature inside Discord, the chat app widely used by gamers, timed to the release of Grand Theft Auto VI.

The integration lets players use an Order McDonald's option in Discord to get McDelivery through Uber Eats, entertainment outlet IGN reported. The feature also includes a game called Fast-Lane Feast and is available in the Apps section of all Discord servers, channels and direct messages. Players will not need to get up from their couch, but they will probably have to pause their game because the food ordering is done through an external Uber Eats link, IGN noted.

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Health Experts Warn Of Distractions

Fox News Digital reached out to McDonald's for comment. Currently, the Discord add-on is only available in the U.S. in areas where McDelivery is available, cybersecurity and information outlet Cybernews reported. Health experts shared concerns about the feature. Geremy Kerr, an Ohio-based registered dietitian, told Fox News Digital that making food ordering part of a gaming platform adds convenience but also raises questions about how food marketing and distracted eating intersect.

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Kerr said eating while absorbed in a game can make it easier to lose track of how much you have eaten. Kerr recommended a practical approach for gamers: take a break for meals, decide what and how much to order before returning to the game, and keep water within reach. Dr. Swapnil Patel, vice chair of medicine at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital that gaming often means hours of sitting.

When comfort food is only a click away without ever pausing the game, the line between leisure and an unhealthy habit gets even thinner, Patel said. However, that does not mean someone needs to stop gaming altogether, Patel added. Patel said he plays video games himself and enjoys comfort food at times, but still makes a point of carving out time in his schedule for exercise and health, because enjoyment and wellness do not have to be at odds.

Rising Type 2 Diabetes Concerns

The concerns come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported that by 2060, an estimated 220,000 kids and teens are predicted to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Psychotherapist Jonathan Alpert has also addressed concerns surrounding major video game releases. He noted that while violent games do not cause real-world crime, excessive screen time can strain health and relationships. The Discord add-on arrives as McDonald's seeks to reach gamers where they already spend time.

The feature is designed to let players order food without leaving the platform, though the external Uber Eats link means the game must still be paused to complete an order. The integration is part of a broader push by food brands into gaming spaces. Discord is widely used by players to talk with each other while playing, making it a natural target for delivery partnerships. McDelivery availability limits where the feature can be used.

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Users outside areas where McDelivery operates will not be able to use the ordering option, according to Cybernews. Kerr said the key issue is not the food itself but the habits that form around it. He said deciding what and how much to order before returning to the game can help players avoid mindless eating. Patel said balance is possible.

Marathon Gaming Sessions Fueled By New Feature

He said enjoyment and wellness do not have to be at odds, and that scheduling exercise and health time matters even for people who game for long stretches. The GTA 6 release has driven intense gaming sessions, and the McDonald's feature is aimed at keeping players fueled during those marathon sessions. The Fast-Lane Feast game adds an interactive element inside Discord beyond simple ordering. McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The company has not announced a broader rollout beyond the U.S. areas where McDelivery is available.