McDonald's Pokémon Happy Meal Returns November 10 2026

Pokémon Happy Meals arrive at McDonald's on November 10, 2026, featuring 15 collectible toys and trading cards with a digital game for fans.

Pokémon Happy Meal s return to participating McDonald's restaurants on November 10, 2026, bringing a fresh wave of nostalgia and collectibility to dining tables across the nation. This highly anticipated promotion features two trading cards and miniature box toys inside each meal, offering fans a chance to complete their collections with familiar favorites.

Collectible Toys and Cards Lineup

McDonald's will introduce 15 distinct miniature Pokémon-themed Happy Meal box toys alongside 15 unique Pokémon Trading Card Game cards. Each Happy Meal includes two collectible cards, providing fans with another opportunity to hunt for rare additions to their growing sets. The miniature box toys feature iconic characters such as Pikachu, Weedle, Eevee, Umbreon, Charmander, Torchic, and Squirtle.

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This extensive lineup ensures that both long-time collectors and newer Trainers have plenty of options to pursue. The inclusion of fan-favorites like Charmander and Squirtle alongside less common picks like Torchic and Weedle adds depth to the collection process. Threedesigns are also available, adding another layer of complexity and excitement to the hunt for every possible item in this promotional series.

Interactive Digital Experience and Quebec Variation

Collectors can scan a QR code on their Happy Meal box to access a digital game where they can look for the 15 Pokémon toys hiding around a virtual classroom and playground. This interactive element offers a fun way to engage with the brand beyond the physical toys and cards. Whether you are a veteran trainer or just starting your journey, this digital component provides an additional avenue to grow your team virtually.

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However, the promotion will look slightly different for Pokémon fans in Quebec, Canada. The miniature Happy Meal box-shaped toys will not be available in the province due to specific regional regulations. Instead, participating Quebec locations will offer a Pokémon sticker and a booster pack containing four Pokémon Trading Card Game cards as the primary collectible items.

Nationwide Availability and Fan Response

A wild Happy Meal has appeared across the country, with Trainers starting November 10 able to find these items at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide. The promotion highlights the enduring popularity of the franchise, which continues to drive significant customer traffic to the fast-food chain. Fans are encouraged to work to catch them all as the new items hit shelves.

The collaboration between McDonald's and Pokémon creates a unique opportunity for families to enjoy meals together while participating in a shared hobby. The combination of food, physical collectibles, and digital gameplay creates a multi-layered experience that appeals to diverse age groups. This latest release cements the long-standing relationship between the two major brands.