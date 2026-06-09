McDonald's Employee Attacked with Hot Oil in Yuba City, Suspect Arrested

A 20-year-old McDonald's worker in Yuba City suffered severe burns after a coworker threw hot oil on him. The suspect, Jalani Bluett, has been arrested and charged with felony assault. The victim's family and community rally for support.

A 20-year-old McDonald's employee in Yuba City, California, is recovering from severe burns after a coworker allegedly attacked him with hot oil on May 30.

The victim, identified as Jacob Smith, suffered second-degree burns covering 22% of his body, including his face, neck, arm, and back. The incident occurred inside the restaurant's office, where Smith was reportedly sitting when the oil was thrown at him. The suspect, 23-year-old Jalani Bluett, fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Authorities later released a missing person flyer describing Bluett as at risk due to a diagnosis and vulnerabilities, acknowledging he has a disability, though the nature of the diagnosis was not disclosed. Bluett was arrested on June 1 and is now held in the Sutter County Jail on charges of felony battery with serious bodily injury, felony mayhem, and felony assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim's mother, speaking to local news station KVUE, described her son as a God-fearing young man who would give anything to anyone. She expressed shock and anguish over the attack, stating that her son experienced excruciating pain. Smith remains hospitalized, and doctors are working to reduce the size of the burns on his back and neck to minimize the need for skin grafts. The medical team has warned that the treatment could become increasingly painful as healing progresses.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to support Smith's recovery has raised over $146,000 as of Tuesday morning. The fundraiser describes Smith as a hardworking 20-year-old who is engaged to be married, emphasizing the tragedy's impact on his future plans. The restaurant owner and operator, John Cook, confirmed that Bluett is no longer employed at the McDonald's franchise. Cook stated that the serious incident is deeply concerning and that the company's focus is on supporting Smith's recovery.

He reiterated that the safety of employees, guests, and the community remains a top priority. The attack has shocked the local community, prompting discussions about workplace safety and the need for support for individuals with disabilities. Authorities have not released further details about Bluett's disability or the motive behind the attack. The case is ongoing, and the Sutter County District Attorney's office is handling the prosecution





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Mcdonald's Attack Hot Oil Assault Yuba City Crime Second-Degree Burns Workplace Violence

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