McDonald's Confirms The Snack Wrap's Return in 2025, Plus More Chicken Delights

After years of fan campaigning, McDonald's officially announced the return of the beloved Snack Wrap in 2025. The fast-food giant also shared details about the expansion of its other popular chicken items, including the McCrispy and a new chicken strip hitting menus later this year.

Nothing stirs up customer passion quite like a fast-food favorite disappearing from the menu. In 2016, The Snack Wrap , a wrap consisting of grilled or crispy chicken and ranch or honey mustard sauce, vanished from the McDonald’s menu, leaving many customers distraught. For nearly a decade, fans of the tasty treat campaigned for its return on social media.

Rumors about the chain considering bringing back the beloved wrap have swirled for the past few years, with executives confirming its return late last year. In an interview with Good Morning America on December 5th, Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, confirmed that The Snack Wrap was returning in 2025. 'The Snack Wrap will be back in 2025,' Erlinger said. 'This has a cult following. I get so many emails into my inbox about this product. It will be back in 2025.' 'It does . It really does,' he added. While Erlinger couldn't reveal the exact return date for 'competitive reasons,' McDonald’s also teased the news on X, posting “snack wraps xx.xx.2025,” Guillame Huin, McDonald’s senior marketing director, wrote on X, “If you ever wonder if your posts here matter, if they have an impact, if we even care, let me tell you something, you and you only with your countless posts and requests and petitions made it happen.” He continued, “They were in all our meetings, all our discussions, every single powerpoint to make a case for it. You won, snack wrap fans. Thank you.”This week on an investors call, Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s president, chairman and CEO, elaborated on the resurrection of The Snack Wrap, maintaining that chicken has been a hit for the chain. “We’re excited about the significant opportunity we see within our chicken portfolio and see the potential to add another point of chicken market share by the end of 2026,” he said. “This year, there is incredible energy for the return of Snack Wraps in the U.S., along with a few other markets,” he said. “My U.S. team would kill me if I gave any more details about the when and the exact specifics of how we’re going to plan on doing that, but certainly expect that to come online later in the year,” he said. Kempczinski also confirmed the McCrispy, a fried crispy chicken sandwich with crinkle-cut pickles on a roll, will expand from 70 markets to nearly all markets by the end of the year. McDonald’s is expanding its chicken offerings once again with the launch of a brand-new chicken strip in the U.S. by the end of the year. While details remain scarce, the addition is expected to cater to fans who have long requested a more substantial chicken option beyond nuggets and sandwiches. Given the popularity of McDonald’s past chicken tenders and McCrispy sandwiches, these new strips could become a go-to menu item. With the company’s continued investment in its chicken portfolio, this latest offering may signal an effort to compete with other fast-food giants known for their tenders





