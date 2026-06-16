With America’s 250th birthday around the corner, McDonald’s is bringing back a fan-favorite that it calls a 'national treasure.'The OG Fried Apple Pie will be b

With America’s 250th birthday around the corner, McDonald’s is bringing back a fan-favorite that it calls a "national treasure.

" The OG Fried Apple Pie will be back at participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time this summer. Back in the 1960s, East Tennessee Owner/Operator Litton Cochran created a fried apple hand pie. It became a local fan favorite and eventually a McDonald's classic.

“There are certain things that just take you back – and the Fried Apple Pie is one of them. It’s something that people love and remember from growing up. ” said Eric Cochran, McDonald’s Owner/Operator.

“When Ray Kroc was trying to come up with a dessert for McDonald’s, my Grandad, Litton Cochran, suggested a Fried Apple Pie as a classic that people would love. My Grandmom, Jo Cochran, spent months perfecting the recipe. Bringing the Fried Apple Pie back for fans this summer to celebrate America’s 250th just feels right.

”Paris Hilton arrived in Utah in support of two families who filed lawsuits alleging medical neglect and malpractice at the same troubled teens facility she wasA bus driver suffered a medical emergency and lost consciousness in Clearfield, causing the vehicle to leave the road and crash into a tree, Utah Transit AuthorA weekend BASE jumping accident in a Utah canyon killed two people, one of them a daredevil athlete best known for performing onstage with Madonna at the 2012 SParis Hilton may be the most recognizable voice in the fight against Provo Canyon School, but she is far from the only one.

After today's press conference held iAs Utah residents grapple with rising costs, a debate is emerging over whether future electricity rates could be lower. Utah Clean Energy, a nonprofit advocacy o





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