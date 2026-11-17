A McDonald's in Blackburn faced backlash for an AI-generated mural featuring historical inaccuracies and spelling mistakes, including misidentified local landmarks and figures.

McDonald's has faced public scrutiny following the unveiling of an AI-generated mural at its Blackburn restaurant on King William Street that contained numerous factual and spelling errors. The artwork, intended to celebrate the local Lancashire community, was widely criticized for depicting incorrect landmarks and mislabeling significant local historical figures.

Inaccurate Local Landmarks in AI Art

The mural featured several distinct errors regarding the physical geography and architecture of Blackburn. The artwork accidentally depicted the wrong cathedral and failed to accurately represent the town's iconic King George Hall, which bore a stronger resemblance to the Royal Albert Hall in London.

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Additionally, the word Blackburn was incorrectly split into two separate words across two lines on a chimney structure. These visual mistakes were immediately apparent to customers, highlighting the limitations of relying on artificial intelligence for localized cultural representation without human oversight.

Historical Figures Misidentified

Perhaps the most notable error involved the mislabeling of John Lewis, who was depicted in statue form. John Lewis was one of the founders of Blackburn Rovers in 1875, but the mural wrongly labelled him as Jack Walker.

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Jack Walker was a local businessman who owned the club, guiding it to win the Premier League by a single point against Manchester United in the 1994/95 season. The confusion between the founder and the later owner highlighted a lack of deep local historical knowledge in the AI prompt or execution.

Further errors included the misspelling of champions as crampions and the failure of the restaurant manager to notice these glaring mistakes before display. The manager was reportedly from Manchester, which may have contributed to the oversight of local details.

McDonald's Response and Future Plans

In response to the backlash, McDonald's stated that the mural was designed with the help of AI by the Blackburn restaurant team who wanted to bring fun and creativity to the branch. They acknowledged that eagle-eyed customers had spotted mistakes but emphasized the team's intent to celebrate the local area.

The franchise confirmed that while the current mural would remain for the short term, they are actively identifying a local artist to create a replacement. This new artwork aims to capture the creative spirit of the original while achieving greater accuracy in its representation of Blackburn's heritage.