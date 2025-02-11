McDonald's $5 Meal Deals Boost Spending and Drive International Growth

McDonald's strategy of offering affordable meals is proving successful, with its $5 meal deals in the US encouraging customers to spend more. The company also reports positive results for value meals in international markets such as Canada and Germany.

McDonald's strategy focusing on affordable meals is proving successful. During a Monday earnings call, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski revealed that their $5 meal deals in the US are encouraging customers to spend more than just $5. 'If you look at the $5 meal deal, even though that's compelling value, it's driving other purchases,' Kempczinski told investors on the call. He further explained, 'So the average check on a $5 meal deal for us in the US is north of $10.

So it's doing what we were hoping for when we launched that.' The $5 meal deal includes a McChicken or McDouble burger, four pieces of chicken nuggets, a small soft drink, and a small serving of fries. Initially intended as a one-month promotion when introduced in June, the chain decided in November to make the deal a permanent fixture on its McValue menu. Kempczinski stated that other value meal options, such as the 'Buy one, Add one for $1' deals, allowing customers to purchase one menu item at full price and the next for $1, have also performed 'very much in line' with their expectations. The company's chiefs highlighted that the chain is also witnessing positive results for its value meals in international markets. Ian Borden, McDonald's finance chief, discussed the Canadian McValue menu during the call, which includes a $5.79 meal bundle and a $1 coffee. He noted that the coffee deal 'drove coffee share gains in the quarter.' In Germany, they introduced an expanded McSmart menu featuring deals like a double cheeseburger or double chicken burger, a drink, and medium fries for €4.99, or $5.14. Borden stated that in Germany, the chain 'continued to drive market share gains by expanding upon the already successful McSmart menu now offering a range of meal bundle options introduced at the end of September.' He also added that the chain introduced a similar GBP5 meal deal in the UK.McDonald's experienced a 0.4% increase in global same-store sales during the latest quarter, while US same-store sales decreased by 1.4%. The company reported global fourth-quarter revenue of $6.39 billion. The company's stock price rose approximately 4.8% when markets closed on Monday. Food and beverage chains are increasingly relying on value deals to attract a consumer base that is becoming more cost-conscious worldwide. Pizza Hut in China observed a 50% surge in sales of pizzas under $7 in 2024. Starbucks now offers free brewed coffee and tea refills to customers at participating stores. This trend coincides with Americans becoming more hesitant about rising fast-food prices in recent years, leading some to opt for home-cooked meals. Representatives for McDonald's did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider sent outside regular business hours





