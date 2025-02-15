McDavid's Desire to Defy USA in Canada-USA Rivalry

Connor McDavid's passion for victory shines through as Team Canada prepares to face Team USA in a highly anticipated 4 Nations Face-Off clash. Witness the intensity of the rivalry, heightened by recent tensions and McDavid's determination to secure a win against the Americans.

Sam Bennett has known Connor McDavid since they were young, playing together as linemates in minor hockey before the age of 10. He experienced McDavid's competitive drive firsthand last year during the Stanley Cup Final, when the Oilers, led by McDavid, rallied from a 3-0 deficit against Bennett's team to force a Game 7. McDavid ultimately won the Conn Smythe Trophy, even after the Oilers fell short.

Now, as Bennett reflects on Saturday's highly anticipated USA-Canada matchup at the 4 Nations Face-Off, he emphasizes McDavid's burning desire to win. 'You can tell how badly he wants to win,' Bennett shared after Canada's practice on Friday. 'He came in the locker room after the win the other night, he was jacked up. He was probably the most jacked up out of anyone. Just shows how badly he loves winning. It’s definitely an admirable trait he’s got.' McDavid needs only to glance across the locker room to see Sidney Crosby, who scored the iconic goal in the 2010 Olympic final to secure Canada's gold medal against Team USA. McDavid, who was playing for the Toronto Marlies at the time, was still young enough to be teammates with Bennett in the Greater Toronto Hockey League.Saturday's clash between these hockey powerhouses doesn't carry the same weight as an Olympic final. Both teams secured victories in their opening matches at the 4 Nations Face-Off, placing them in strong positions for a final berth. A rematch between Canada and the USA, with a trophy at stake, is highly likely, potentially occurring next Thursday in Boston. Nevertheless, this marks the first best-on-best encounter between the two nations in over eight years, taking place amidst heightened tensions following the 'Star Spangled Banner' receiving boos from the Canadian crowd. 'I think the feeling I have for this game,' Bennett said, 'is very similar to how I felt before Game 7. Just the buildup and how badly I want this.' McDavid echoed the sentiment: 'It’s big. It’s exciting. Playing the Americans in Montreal, best-on-best tournament. It’s what you dream of.'





