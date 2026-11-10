McDavid and Bouchard Lead NHL Awards Watch for November 2026

Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard dominate early NHL award voting as PHWA voters analyze the top contenders for the Hart and Norris Trophies at mid-season.

Connor McDavid is the overwhelming favorite for the 2026-27 Hart Trophy after more than a month of NHL action. Professional Hockey Writers Association voters are currently weighing the early season performances of league superstars to identify potential award winners before the playoffs begin. McDavid has secured just over 88% of first-place votes in the most recent ballot, establishing a massive lead in the race for the league's most valuable player.

McDavid Leads MVP Ballot With Historic Pace

Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers is seeking his fourth Hart Trophy, his first since 2023, after recording 47 points in his first 18 games. His current scoring average of 2.61 points per game ranks as the sixth highest single-season pace in NHL history. Only three Wayne Gretzky campaigns and two Mario Lemieux scoring seasons exceed this rate. This offensive surge has propelled Edmonton into a top-five team standing since the start of the campaign.

Also read Ranking the NHL’s new Hometown Remix uniforms: Avalanche Journal

Bookmakers currently list McDavid as a heavy favorite, with odds implying the field holds greater value than the star center alone. This dominance mirrors the historical precedents set by legends like Gordie Howe and Eddie Shore, who each won four Hart Trophies. Voters acknowledge that while early standings do not always predict final winners, McDavid's statistical output is currently undeniable.

Western Conference Contenders Challenge McDavid

Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche has received consistent support as the primary challenger for the Hart Trophy. The 2024 Hart winner has accumulated 30 points through 18 games, leading his teammates by seven. Despite the Avalanche struggling to find their rhythm early in the season, MacKinnon remains a finalist with strong ballot placements. He finished third in the MVP voting last season and has established himself as a perennial award contender.

Advertisement

Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild is emerging as a dark horse candidate for the award. The Wild winger has recorded 31 points and 16 goals in 19 games, forming a lethal line that averages nearly five goals per 60 minutes at even strength. Kaprizov has never been a Hart Trophy finalist, but voters are monitoring his ability to close the gap on McDavid. One voter warned that betting against Kaprizov narrowing the difference as the season progresses would be a risky move.

Bouchard Dominates Norris Trophy Voting

Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers is the runaway favorite for the Norris Trophy, capturing over 83% of first-place votes from voters. The defenseman has recorded 31 points in 18 games, matching the high offensive pace he set during his 95-point season in 2025-26. Bouchard has already achieved a plus-24 rating this season, continuing a trend of elite defensive metrics from his previous campaign where he finished with a plus-25 rating.

Voters are debating whether Bouchard's offensive explosion outweighs perceived defensive lapses, a common hurdle for scoring defensemen. Some voters argue that his production silences criticisms regarding his defensive positioning, while others note that he is not the defensive liability suggested by detractors. His statistical output is on pace for 67 points before the holiday season, making him difficult to ignore in the award race.

Quinn Hughes Provides Strong Norris Competition

Quinn Hughes of the Minnesota Wild holds the second-most first-place votes in the Norris Trophy race, establishing himself as the clear second choice. The 2023 Norris winner is averaging 28 minutes and 7 seconds of ice time per game while recording 26 points through 19 games. Hughes has been instrumental in driving the Wild's successful start to the season, splitting time between Minnesota and Vancouver last year before finishing seventh in Norris voting.

Advertisement

Voters describe Hughes as a significant difference-maker from the back end, praising his dangerous play in multiple facets of the game. The competition between Bouchard and Hughes highlights a shift in how offensive contributions are weighed against traditional defensive metrics. Both players are demonstrating that elite two-way play and high-end scoring can coexist at the highest level of the NHL.