King County Sheriff Demands Answers After Stabbing Suspect Released on $25,000 Bail

Deputy's release after a knife attack sparks debate over Washington's bail system amid Supreme Court review of pretrial detention rules.

The King County Sheriff's office is demanding immediate answers regarding the release of Daniel McCullough, who was allowed to post bail for only $25,000 despite prosecutors requesting $75,000. McCullough, who faces charges including felony harassment and second-degree assault, vanished less than twenty-four hours after his initial court appearance on October 31. His failure to appear at his arraignment has prompted a judge to issue an arrest warrant and raise his bail to $150,000.

McCullough was arrested on October 30 following a volatile encounter with deputies in a Shoreline parking lot near Thriftway Market on Ballinger Way. The incident began when a store manager directed McCullough to move a bus he had parked or face towing. According to probable cause statements, McCullough became increasingly angry and threatened to kill both the manager and responding police officers.

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Court documents reveal that McCullough screamed threats, stating that if anyone called 911, everyone would die that day. When deputies moved in to arrest him, McCullough fled and pulled a knife from his sleeve as a deputy chased him. Body camera footage shows McCullough holding the blade in a position consistent with preparing to stab the pursuing officer.

A deputy tackled McCullough and sustained a three-to-five-inch laceration on his upper arm during the struggle. The deputy reported feeling pain in his left upper arm and bicep, yelling knife as the weapon bounced away. Investigators noted that McCullough continued making stabbing motions with his hand even after being subdued, indicating an intent to continue the attack.

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During his first court appearance, prosecutors asked the judge to set bail at $75,000 and find probable cause for the serious charges. Instead, the judge set bail at $25,000, allowing McCullough to post bond and return to the streets that same Saturday. McCullough denied threatening the manager or attempting to stab the deputy, claiming the cut resulted from the fall during the struggle.

These questions surrounding McCullough's release arise as the Washington Supreme Court debates proposals to make it easier for defendants to avoid pretrial incarceration. Justices heard sharply divided arguments over changes that would cap appearance-related bail at $200 for most misdemeanors, excluding domestic violence and DUI cases.

Supporters of the reform, including Katie Hurley of the King County Department of Public Defense, argue the current system keeps people behind bars simply because they cannot afford bail. Law professor Megan Stevenson added that imposing detention on presumed innocent individuals is unjust, drawing a clear distinction between punishment and pre-trial detention.

Conversely, prosecutors and victim advocates warn that lower bail could jeopardize court appearance rates and public safety. Jefferson County Attorney James Kennedy cautioned that there is no free lunch, emphasizing that those who commit crimes must face repercussions. He stated his duty to protect the public remains paramount under any new rules.

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Paulette, a grandmother of a domestic violence victim, testified about her granddaughter's ordeal. She described how a boyfriend repeatedly violated court orders, cutting off his GPS ankle monitor before forcing her into a car and beating her. Her testimony highlighted the dangers some fear could increase if bail reforms are adopted without sufficient safeguards.

The proposal has generated nearly 900 written public comments, reflecting deep community divisions on the issue. The Supreme Court did not make a decision Tuesday, but its Rules Committee will review the testimony and comments before recommending next steps to the full court.

McCullough's case exemplifies the broader challenges Washington faces as it considers restructuring its bail framework while safeguarding community safety. The Sheriff's Office and prosecutors are cooperating to ensure the defendant faces trial, with additional charges or sanctions pending if he fails to appear.

His case highlights the tension between reducing pretrial incarceration burdens on indigent defendants and maintaining strict accountability for violent offenses. As the debate continues, law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring how these potential changes might affect officer safety and public trust in the justice system.