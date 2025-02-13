McConnell's Missed Chance: The Price of a Long Game

Nearly nine years after stepping down as Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell finds himself facing the consequences of his strategic maneuvering. With Trump's return to power and Musk's influence, the Republican Party faces a crisis. This article examines McConnell's complicated relationship with Trump, his missed opportunity to stop him during the January 6th impeachment, and the potential long-term ramifications of his choices.

Nearly nine years later, McConnell is no longer his party’s Senate leader, and his long game is nearing its end. Its rewards hardly seem inspiring. Donald Trump , a man who hates McConnell and whom McConnell hates, is back in the White House. Trump, who refers to McConnell’s Chinese American wife, Elaine Chao, as “Coco Chow,” has a hold over the Republican Party as powerful as that of any GOP president in history.

Elon Musk, in every sense the opposite of “slow and steady,” has seized control over large swaths of the federal government. As Trump and Musk’s power grab threatens the foundations of our constitutional order, the Senate Republican caucus—filled with men and women whom McConnell has presumably mentored—is largely supine and silent. McConnell, still Kentucky’s senior senator, has been showing curious signs of rebellion—voting against the confirmation of Trump’s defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, and providing the only Republican vote against Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as director of national intelligence. (Another no vote, on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to be secretary of health and human services, may be yet to come.) But above the talk of a liberated McConnell in his YOLO phase hangs a bitter irony: For a few weeks in January and February 2021, McConnell held a unique power to stop Trump, once and for all. That was the brief time when McConnell seriously considered voting to convict Trump on an impeachment charge relating to his role in the January 6 insurrection. Had he done so, and had he used his peerless vote-whipping prowess to scrounge up the nine additional Republicans necessary to convict the then disgraced ex-president, Trump could have been constitutionally barred from ever again holding “any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States.” His vengeful quest to return to power could have died in its infancy. McConnell ultimately decided against convicting, at least in part because he believed that in the long run, others—the courts, the voters, Trump himself—would probably take care of America’s Trump problem. It was a terrible miscalculation. Indeed, if Trump succeeds in his present assault on the constitutional order, McConnell’s choice may turn out to have been one of the most fateful missed chances in the history of the republic. To McConnell’s critics on the left, none of this is surprising. To them, he has always been a kind of Republican Voldemort, untethered from morality and interested only in amassing power. How much did he care about norms, they ask, when he was keeping Merrick Garland off the Supreme Court? But McConnell has always been a figure more complex and contradictory than his liberal caricature—his bland politesse sits beside his ruthless instinct, his rabid partisanship beside his passionate institutionalism. At his core, he is a creature of Washington, where the Serious People are always playing the long game. Think of Dean Acheson, the essential establishment wise man of the 20th century, who counseled against reflexive overreaction: “Don’t just do something. Stand there!” That was always McConnell’s strategy for dealing with Trump. In his excellent biography of McConnell, The Price of Power, Michael Tackett described how, after the October 2016 release of the Access Hollywood tape, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan was ready to pull his support for Trump’s presidential campaign, but McConnell counseled against it. “He basically said don’t unendorse, it will fracture us,” Ryan later told Tackett. “He’s going to lose, but don’t take down all of us in Congress.” Trump, of course, did not lose, and McConnell continued to accommodate him as president—despite an intense personal distaste. In January 2020, Democratic House managers made their case to the Senate in Trump’s first impeachment trial on charges that he’d improperly pressured Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the Biden family and had obstructed an inquiry into the matter. “They nailed him,” McConnell reportedly said afterward in a private conversation with Mitt Romney, the only Senate Republican who would ultimately vote to convict Trump on one of the charges. “Well, the defense will say that Trump was just investigating corruption by the Bidens,” Romney replied. In his book Romney: A Reckoning, the journalist McKay Coppins reports McConnell’s response: “If you believe that, I’ve got a bridge I can sell you.” Nevertheless, in public, McConnell helped lead the successful GOP effort to discredit the impeachment as a partisan witch hunt. For a time, it seemed that the case of January 6 would be different. The Kentucky senator was profoundly shaken and outraged by the attack on the Capitol, which he blamed squarely on Trump. In his book, Tackett quotes an oral history interview McConnell provided a week after the attack. “I’m not at all conflicted about whether what the president did is an impeachable offense,” McConnell said





VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

MITCH MCCONNELL DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK REPUBLICAN PARTY CONSTITUTIONAL ORDER JANUARY 6TH INSURRECTION IMPEACHMENT

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

McConnell's Missed Chance: A Long Game with Haunting ConsequencesNearly nine years after losing his Senate leadership role, Mitch McConnell faces the consequences of his long game as Donald Trump returns to power and Elon Musk exerts influence over the federal government. While McConnell has shown signs of rebellion against Trump's agenda, a missed opportunity to permanently bar Trump from office looms large. This article explores McConnell's complex legacy, his calculated maneuvering, and the potentially devastating impact of his decision not to convict Trump during his first impeachment trial.

Read more »

How Mitch McConnell Blew America’s Best Chance to Stop TrumpAfter January 6, the Kentucky senator passed on the opportunity to potentially bar the impeached ex-president from returning to office. Now we’re all paying the price.

Read more »

McConnell's New Chapter: More Outspoken, But Still Supporting Trump's AgendaFollowing his resignation from Senate leadership, Mitch McConnell, while critical of Trump in the past, states his intention to support most of the administration's endeavors. This comes after he bucked Trump by voting against his defense secretary nominee, a move raising questions about McConnell's future role in the Republican Party. Despite past conflicts, McConnell claims to have no hard feelings and believes the criminal justice system will hold Trump accountable. However, his biographer highlights the controversial Supreme Court block of Obama's Merrick Garland nomination as a defining moment of McConnell's tenure, arguing it has significantly shaped American life.

Read more »

Deadpool & Wolverine Missed a Chance to Introduce More Wolverine VariantsDespite the success of Henry Cavill's cameo as a Wolverine variant, Marvel Studios missed an opportunity to introduce a wider range of Wolverine actors in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Read more »

Did Mitch McConnell just signal trouble for Trump cabinet picks?Will the Senate Republican fall in line with Trump?

Read more »

McConnell vote against Hegseth, defying Trump, raises eyebrowsThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Read more »