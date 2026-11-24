Senator Mitch McConnell has not yet agreed to include Nate Morris, Trump's pick for ambassador to Colombia, in a year-end Senate nominations paCkage amid a long-running feud.

Stalled Nomination Ahead of Year-End Package

Senate Republican Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has not yet agreed to include the nomination of Nate Morris , President Donald Trump 's pick to be ambassador to Colombia,in a large year-finish package of executive branch nominees. Two folks familiar with the discussions said McConnell has not signed off on Morris's addition to the en bloc package, which bundles many nominees for a single vote. McConnell's office stated he has not made a final decision.

David Popp, a spokesperson for McConnell, said the senator will evaluate the en bloc package once it is presented to the Republican conference. McConnell, who is retiring when his current term ends in January, has significant leverage in this situation as a single senator can object to including any individual nominee in an en bloc package. that gives him considerable influence over Morris's confirmation during the final days of Republican control of the Senate.

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Morris's nomination has moved forward in the process. The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved it by a 13 to 8 vote last week, and it advanced to the Senate floor earlier this month. However, Morris may not receive a standalone floor vote because little floor time remains before Republicans lose their majority. Republicans are trying to push through a range of conservative nominees before the new Congress convenes in January, when they are expected to lose control of both chambers.

Long-Running Feud Between Morris and McConnell

Morris, a Lexington businessman and Republican,ran for the Senate seat that McConnell is vacating. He afterwards dropped out of the race and endorsed Andy Barr, who won the seat in the November election. morris is considered an ally of Donald Trump Jr., and his nomination to Colombia was widely viewed as a consolation prize after his campaign ended.

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The two men had a sharply hostile relationship during the campaign. Morris criticized McConnell heavily and released a campaign advertisement called Garbage Afternoon. in the ad, Morris dressed as a garbage collector and tossed out a cardboard cutout of McConnell,calling him trash and saying he had spent more than 40 years dumping on Kentucky voters. The ad as well included a cutout of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which drew attention during the race.

During Morris's confirmation hearing this summer, a senator asked whether he wanted to seize back his harsh words about McConnell and repair thier relationship. Morris responded that he was proud of the campaign he ran and did not retract his criticism. Reports suggest that McConnell's reluctance to sign off on Morris may be connected to this personal conflict.

Expectations for the Outcome and McConnell's Record

Despite the uncertainty, a person familiar with the confirmation talks expressed confidence that any remaining issues will ultimately be resolved and that Morris will be confirmed as part of the package at the end of the year. another source stated Morris respects McConnell for his long service to Kentucky, particularly for his work in helping confirm federal judges.

McConnell has a long history of using his procedural power to slow or block nominations, most notably when he refused to hold hearings on former President Barack Obamas Supreme Court nominee. He has also broken with Trump on several issues,including tariffs, foreign policy,and claims about the 2020 election. Observers have noted, however, that McConnell has often ultimately allowed nominees and legislation he initially opposed to move forward. After blaMing the January 6 attack on Trump, he later voted against impeaching him over that event.

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McConnell, who is 84, has also faced growing attention over his health. He was hospitalized in June, and his office released few details until July, when he disclosed that a fall had left him briefly unconscious. Those developments have added to scrutiny of the senator during his final weeks in office. the White House and Morris's team have not publicly detailed further plans for the nomination, and the outcome will depend on whether McConnell agrees to include Morris in the year-end package before the Senate adjourns.