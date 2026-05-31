In his final Senate term, retiring Minority Leader Mitch McConnell oPenly breaks with President Trump on foreign policy, tariffs,and election bills, relishing his newfound freedom after stepping down from GOP leadership.

Mitch McConnell, the longtime Senate Republican leader from Kentucky, is sailing into retirement with a political luxury he never had as Senate GOP leader: the chance to openly smash with President Donald Trump .

McConnell announced his retirement from leadership in early 2024, before Trump secured a second term. A year afterwards, he confirmed he would not seek another term representing Kentucky after four decades in the Senate. his seat will be contested next year by Representative Andy Barr, a former McConnell intern who bridged the divide with Trump and earned his endorsement. Now, McConnell, 84, is in the twilight of his career and has a goal focused more on his party's direction.

He is a Reaganite and an institutionalist, using his remaining moment to serve as a policy counterweight to Trumps brand of America First populism. McConnell's approach to the second Trump presidency has been to focus on issues where he can draw the sharpest ideological contrast,particularly foreign policy. As the top appropriator for the Pentagon budget, he has criticized the president on everything from peace talks with Ukraine to defense spending.

He questioned why Elbridge Colby, one of Trump's defense undersecretaries, was stonewalling Congress on 400 million dollars in delayed assistance to Ukraine. The nation's top law enforcement official asking for a slush fund to pay folks who assault cops is utterly stupid and morally wrong, McConnell said in a statement, referring to a controversy over a VIP snorkel report involving FBI Director Kash Patel. Democrats have demanded a list of Patel's personal travel as FBI head following the report.

Economically, the biggest point of friction has been tariffs. McConnell has not shied away from voting against Trump's duties, joining a small group of Senate Republicans in opposition. After one vote,he retorted that no cross-eyed reading of Reagan could undo the economic harm of trade wars. McConnell also helped sink the SAVE America Act, a Trump-backed bill he argued would amount to a federal takeover of elections.

McConnell voted against three of Trump's Cabinet nominees at the outset of the second term, including Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing Kennedy's vaccine skepticism, a personal issue for McConnell,a childhood polio survivor. Trump accused McConnell and several other no votes of suffering from Trump derangement syndrome and being extremely difficult to deal with for Republican leadership.

Yet Trump also came to McConnell's defense on one occasion, claiming an aide had embarrassed McConnell at a committee hearing. owing to his retirement,McConnell has drawn less attention than other Senate Republicans on the outs with Trump. Two of them,Senators John Cornyn and Bill Cassidy, were dramatically ousted from their seats earlier this monTh by Trump-backed challengers. Compared to other independent-minded Republicans,McConnell's commentary looks restrained. He avoids hallway interviews, preferring op-eds and occasional Senate speeches.

Unlike Senator Thom Tillis, who frequently chides Trump's advisers directly,McConnell avoids targeting the president personally,choosing instead to chide his aides. McConnell's most forceful criticism came after the 2021 Capitol riot, when Trump was already leaving office. Now, in his final term, McConnell seems to relish his newfound freedom, openly breaking with the president on key policies. his legacy as a Reaganite institutionalist will be defined by this final stand against the populist tide.

McConnell voted against three of Trump's Cabinet nominees at the outset of his second term, and he helped sink a vote on the SAVE America Act, a Trump-backed bill that he says, if passed, would be tantamount to a federal takeover of elections. In fact, McConnell seemingly relished in his newfound freedom when he stepped down after nearly two decades as GOP leader, admitting to colleagues and the press that he felt a sense of liberation.

He is now using what little time left he has in the Senate to serve as a policy counterweight to Trump's brand of populism. McConnells approach to a second Trump presidency has been to focus on the narrow set of issues where he feels he can draw the sharpest ideological contrast, particularly on foreign policy, and, as the top appropriator for the Pentagon budget, has criticized the president on everything from peace talks with Ukraine to his economic policies. owing to his retirement, McConnell has drawn less attention than other Senate Republicans on the outs with Trump.

Two of them, Senators John Cornyn and Bill Cassidy, were dramatically ousted from their seats this month by a Trump-backed challenger. And compared to other Republicans with an independant streak, McConnell's commentary looks pretty restrained. he has long avoided hallway interviews and prefers to deliver statements in the form of op-eds and the occasional speech from the Senate floor. by contrast, Trump is being needled just about weekly by Tillis and other GOP senators whose chattiness with the press has drawn the ire of the president.

Last week, Trump accused Tillis of screwing the Republican Party with his comments. mcConnell voted against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. last year over his vaccine skepticism. McConnell is a childhood survivor of polio. Trump came to McConnell's defense more recently,claiming that one of his aides had embarrassed him at a committee hearing and should be fired





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