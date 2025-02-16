McClung Completes Historic Three-Peat in Slam Dunk Contest

Mac McClung, playing on a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic, defied expectations once again by winning his third consecutive Slam Dunk Contest at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend.

McClung continued his remarkable ascent, claiming his third consecutive Slam Dunk Contest victory at Chase Center on Saturday. The 26-year-old phenom solidified his place in history, joining Dominique Robinson as the only three-time winners of the event and becoming the first to achieve a three-peat. Robinson achieved his three consecutive victories while representing the New York Knicks in 2006, 2009, and 2010.

McClung's triumph adds another chapter to his captivating story, a player with limited NBA experience (only five appearances) who consistently shines on the All-Star Weekend stage. Currently playing on a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic and their G League affiliate in Osceola, McClung is a former Georgetown University standout under the tutelage of Patrick Ewing. In a thrilling display, McClung outdueled rookie Stephon Castle of the San Antonio Spurs. His opening dunk paid homage to Blake Griffin's iconic 2011 championship-winning performance, incorporating a basketball delivered through the sunroof of a Kia. This impressive start secured his place in the second round, where he faced off against Castle after Matas Buzelis (Chicago) and Andre Jackson Jr. (Milwaukee) were eliminated.The second round saw McClung receive a pass from someone wearing the jersey of fellow Orlando dunking legend Aaron Gordon, who famously finished second to Zach LaVine in the 2016 contest. The added challenge of a spinning platform didn't faze the G League sensation. Despite a strong challenge from rookie Stephon Castle, McClung delivered a spectacular finale, enlisting the help of Cleveland All-Star Evan Mobley. Standing on a platform, Mobley boosted his height, allowing McClung to leap, grab the ball from Mobley's grasp, tap the rim, and land the winning slam that sent the crowd into delirium. The night marked a successful performance for Mobley, who earlier teamed up with Cavaliers teammate Donovan Mitchell to win the Skills Competition, the opening event of the evening. All-Star Weekend concludes with the main event on Sunday, featuring New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in the starting lineups (8 p.m. ET, TNT)





