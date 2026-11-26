As conservative believers merge faith with politics, the GOP’s grip on the church may be slipping.

An attendee waiting for Donald Trump to speak at the NRB International Christian Media Convention Presidential Forum at The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in 2024, in Nashville, Tenn.

That might at first seem like a ridiculous question. Never have evangelicals congregated so heavily into a single political party as they have under President Donald Trump. In the 2026 midterms, White evangelicals turned out to support Republicans at the same rate that they supported Trump for president in 2024 — an overwhelming 82%, according to CNN exit polling. Mainline Protestants, Catholics and Mormons have also historically leaned Republican.

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At the same time, when Trump told Ross Douthat on 60 Minutes, “I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will,” it caused a jolt. Asked whether he could forgive political opponents before the judgment throne of God, the president’s response was simple: “The answer is no.” No admission is more emblematic of his second term. It was honest and raw. It was divorced from any policy or MAGA talking points.