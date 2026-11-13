McCarthy's Two Interceptions Doom Giants in 24-21 Loss to Washington

New York Giants quarterback Drew McCarthy struggled in his first home start, committing two critical interceptions that prevented a comeback against the Washington Commanders, despite throwing for 293 yards and one touchdown. McCarthy expressed disappointment in his final decision-making but stood by his choice to trust his playmaker on the last drive of the 24-21 Thursday night defeat.

career. It turned out to be three of his tries that didn't work at the end that kept him from sending fans to the exits happy in his first home start with the“It’s easy to second-guess the final two passes," McCarthy said after the 24-21 loss Thursday night.

"The pressure was coming. It’s one-on-one outside. I wanted to give my playmaker a chance.

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"bounced back from his first two interceptions of the season to lead a go-ahead scoring drive, the Giants got the ball back with less than a minute on the clock. McCarthy had his chance to author a signature performance in prime time.. And then first-year Washington defensive coordinator Daronte Jones — who was with McCarthy in Minnesota working under guru Brian Flores — decided to go all out.

It put a sour ending on what had been a strong game for McCarthy, who had a 66-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely among his 23 completions for 293 yards.

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“I'm sure you could look at the tape and we’re going to be sitting there disappointed of what if, could have done this," McCarthy said. “Could’ve bought more time with a little more depth, but at the end of the day the thought process was give it to one of my guys and have him go make a play.

” Falling behind 10-7 and 17-14 also didn't help McCarthy and the Giants, whose hold on the NFC East is far more tenuous than it was going in.

“We have to get off to a faster start and we have to to continue to make plays," McCarthy said. “We didn’t make enough plays to win it. ”The Top-50 NFL Players In The First Half Of The 2026 Season, RankedThe Raiders Have Given Meticulous Fernando Mendoza The Keys. What Should We Expect?

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