McCae Hillstead threw for 326 yards and a touchdown and Utah State beat Texas State 37-31 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

LOGAN, Utah — McCae Hillstead threw for 326 yards and a touchdown and Utah State beat Texas State 37-31 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Hillstead threw a deep pass to Garcia for a 50-yard gain as time expired in the first half but Texas State was called for a personal foul that moved the ball half the distance to the goal and gave Utah State an un-timed down from the 2. The Bobcats were called for pass interference before Garcia took a direct snap and ran up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown that gave the Aggies a 13-10 lead at halftime and Texas State trailed the rest of the way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Texas State had won three in a row and five of its last six. Utah State has won 12 of its last 14 games at Maverik Stadium. On the first play of the fourth quarter, James Jennette had a strip-sack of Jackson and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown that made it 34-17. Kian Afrookhteh made field goals of 23, 33 and 42 yards for the Aggies.