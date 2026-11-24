Thanksgiving is in four days!13WHAM's Chris Lopez stops by Monroe Community College to speak with culinary instructors about meal-prep advice for the big feast, showcasing five different, delicious recipes people can

13WHAM's Chris Lopez stops by Monroe Community College to speak with culinary instructors about meal-prep advice for the big feast, showcasing five different, delicious recipes people can make for the holidays.

New York State Police responded around 5:40 p.m. to a home on Craine Road in the town of Sterling, where Xara Thompson was reportedly taken by 21-year-old Dezerea Dashnaw. Rochester, N.Y. — A 70-year-old man is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of raping a child under age 11, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office. Canandaigua, N.Y.

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— An animal cruelty investigation is underway after a dog was found neglected and living in inhumane conditions. The Ontario County Humane Society responded to animal cruelty reports after receivingHighland Hospital nurse attack suspect accused of striking man with rock inside tube sock A man who attacked a nurse outside Highland Hospital last summer has been arrested again after he struck a man in the head with a rock inside a tube sock, according to the Rochester Police Department.