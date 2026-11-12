McBain, Crouse, Simashev score in Utah Mammoth's 5-3 loss to Vegas Golden Knights

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Vegas Golden Knights left wing Ivan Barbashev, center, scores against Utah Mammoth defenseman MacKenzie Weegar and goaltender Sebastian Cossa during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026, in Las Vegas.

The Utah Mammoth found the net three times against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night but were undone as Vegas earned its fourth straight victory. Mark Stone had an early assist to move within two points of breaking Vegas' career scoring record while Ivan Barbashev scored twice in the second period to help lift the Golden Knights to the win.

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Stone helped set up Jack Eichel's power-play goal at 2:15 of the first period to push his Vegas total to 416 points, one off Jonathan Marchessault's mark. Carter Hart made 14 saves to help Vegas open a five-game homestand and its fourth straight victory. Mitch Marner had three assists. Victor Olofsson made it 2-1 on a power play at 3:07 of the second, then set up Barbashev's goals at 4:51 and 8:16 - the second on a breakaway.

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