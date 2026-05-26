MBC Studios Announces Feature Adaptation Of Osamah Almuslim’s Saudi Bestseller ‘Travellers’ Hell’

MBC Studios Announces Feature Adaptation Of Saudi Bestseller ‘Travellers’ Hell'

‘Paddington 4’: Armando Iannucci & Simon Blackwell Confirmed As Co-Writers On Next Feature Inspired By Michael Bond’s Children’s Classicin the first half of 2025. The news was announced on the fringes of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where MBC Studios has been out in force this week.

The partnership between MBC Studios and Almuslim is part of an ongoing agreement to adapt his novels into both television and film. With close to 30 books to his name, Almuslim has emerged as one of Saudi Arabia’s best-known authors in recent years, with his work focused on horror, fantasy, and suspense genres.

“I am delighted by this partnership with MBC Group which will mark the start of a series of projects exploring the extensive world I have built over the past decade,” he said. “My work has garnered a large readership across the Arab world, and it’s exciting that they will soon be able to see their favourite stories come alive on screen,” he said.

Al-Omair, who has emerged as a leading female director in Saudi Arabia following the lifting of its 35-year cinema ban in 2017, was appointed Creative Director at MBC Studios earlier this year.

“I have always loved producing cinematic works adapted from other sources; projects that allow me to engage in a creative dialogue through my directing,” she said. “As such, I am absolutely delighted to collaborate with Osamah Almuslim, whose broad popularity across the Arab world presents both an exciting opportunity and a challenge. ” “His unique style of storytelling interweaves suspense, mystery, horror, mythical elements, and local traditions.

Through this exciting new endeavour, I hope to experiment with these narrative forms and open new horizons in the Saudi cinematic landscape,” she added. MBC Studios is production arm of the MBC Group, the largest media organisation in the Middle East and North Africa. It activities span making original Arabic content as well as supporting international productions seeking to film in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the surrounding region.

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