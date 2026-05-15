Mbappe Claims He Is Real Madrid's Fourth-Choice Striker, Denied by Coach

Kylian Mbappe, a prominent player at Real Madrid, has claimed that coach Alvaro Arbeloa told him he is now the fourth-choice striker in the squad. However, Arbeloa denied making such a statement to Mbappe, suggesting it was logical for him not to start due to his fitness level. The situation has led to a rift between the player and the coach, with fans also voicing their disapproval.

Challenge yourself with Craig Hope's exclusive World Cup quiz for free by signing up to our brand-new newsletter World Cup Unfiltered. Get it Kylian Mbappe claims he has been told he is 'fourth choice striker' at Real Madrid after starting on the bench against Real Oviedo, but the Frenchman's comments were swiftly denied by boss Alvaro Arbeloa .

Mbappe began on the bench after returning from injury, but was brought on in the 69th minute for Gonzalo Garcia, who had given Real Madrid a 1-0 lead in the first half. The return of Mbappe was greeted by whistles from the Bernabeu crowd, with the forward having become a divisive figure among supporters in recent weeks. An 'Mbappe Out' campaign has surpassed 70 million signatures online, with the Frenchman's commitment having been questioned by fans.

After Real Madrid earned a 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo on Thursday night, with Bellingham scoring the second, Mbappe claimed that Arbeloa had told him he is now 'fourth choice' forward.

'I'm 100 per cent fine,' Mbappe told reporters post-match. Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa denied Mbappe's claim in his post-match press conference. Mbappe also brushed off jeers and whistles from Real Madrid fans, insisting it was the 'life of a famous player' and he would work to 'change the situation'. Under-fire boss Arbeloa was asked about Mbappe's remarks post-match, with the Spaniard denying making such a statement to the forward.

He pointed to Mbappe having not been fit enough to make the bench against Barcelona, suggesting it was logical for him not to start. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez appeared to have rowed with fans at the Bernabeu. The 71-year-old announced presidential elections in a rare press conference this week, after hitting out at perceived threats in the media, the standard of refereeing and possible rivals who he told to come forward and challenge him.

Perez had denied claims Real Madrid have descended into chaos, after it emerged last week that midfielder Federico Valverde was taken to hospital after an altercation with Aurelien Tchouameni, the second row in two days between the pair. Alvaro Carreras and Antonio Rudiger were also reportedly involved in a physical altercation, impacting the mood around the club even further in a season that will end without a trophy





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Real Madrid Kylian Mbappe Alvaro Arbeloa Fourth-Choice Striker Whistles From Fans 'Mbappe Out' Campaign Alvaro Carreras Antonio Rudiger Physical Altercation President Florentino Perez Chaos At Real Madrid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Real Madrid XI vs. Real Oviedo: Mbappe Decision Made—Injury News, Predicted LineupLos Blancos face their penultimate home game of the season after another chaotic week.

Read more »

Real Madrid President Dodges Mbappe, Vinicius Jr Concerns—But a Decision Must Be MadeLos Blancos have failed to win a major trophy since the two forwards joined forces.

Read more »

Kylian Mbappé: ‘I’m the fourth-choice striker at Real Madrid’Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid's highest-paid player, has revealed that he is the fourth-choice striker at the club, following their 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo. He also addressed the off-field drama surrounding the club.

Read more »

Mbappe Claims He Is Real Madrid's Fourth-Choice Striker, Denied by CoachKylian Mbappe, a prominent player for Real Madrid, claimed that coach Alvaro Arbeloa had told him he is now the fourth-choice striker in the squad. However, Arbeloa denied making such a statement to Mbappe, suggesting it was logical for him not to start due to his fitness level.

Read more »