Mayu Murata's Manga Series Concludes with Final Volume, New Collections Debut

The final volume of Mayu Murata's popular shojo manga series, 'Ohitorisama ni wa Naremashita node. Kon'yakusha Hochichu!', tops the e-books chart and secures the second position in brick-and-mortar sales. Meanwhile, a new short story collection by Jun Hareta, 'A Star Brighter Than the Sun', debuts at number three. The Book Hot 100, a comprehensive ranking of manga titles, is topped by 'Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e: 3-nensei-hen'.

Mayu Murata 's popular shojo manga series, 'Ohitorisama ni wa Naremashita node. Kon'yakusha Hochichu!

', has released its final volume (Vol. 31). The series, which ran in Ribon magazine from 2016, has previously been adapted into a live-action film in 2021 and a television anime in 2025. The latest volume has topped the e-books chart and secured the second position in brick-and-mortar sales this week.

Another notable entry is 'A Star Brighter Than the Sun', a new short story collection by Jun Hareta, which debuts at number three, having previously placed fourth in both brick-and-mortar and e-books. The collection has made its first top 10 appearance at number eight, with strong performances in social media, brick-and-mortar, and e-books charts.

The Book Hot 100 is a comprehensive ranking that combines physical sales, e-books, library loans, subscription data, and social media activity, providing a holistic view of the most popular manga titles. This week's list, tracking the period from May 25 to May 31, is topped by 'Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e: 3-nensei-hen', with 'Midori Yuma' and 'Mamenosuke Fujimaru' securing the fifth and sixth positions respectively in the e-books chart





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Manga Mayu Murata Ohitorisama Ni Wa Naremashita Node. Kon'yakush Jun Hareta A Star Brighter Than The Sun Book Hot 100

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