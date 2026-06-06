Mayors’ summit aims to address crime in the Indianapolis area

Hamilton County and Indianapolis leaders are spearheading the Regional Mayors’ Public Safety Partnership Summit.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two mayors are coming together to address crime. Hamilton County and Indianapolis leaders are spearheading the Regional Mayors’ Public Safety Partnership Summit.

Carmel’s Mayor initially criticized Indianapolis leaders for not doing enough to fight repeat criminal offenders. Now, Mayor Sue Finkam is partnering with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett to tackle crime together.

“I think it’s great that two great leaders are thinking alike in terms of how to address crime. I believe in Indianapolis we’re doing a good job of bringing down crime. But I understand that other counties are experiencing the same suspects or criminals. How can we work together to have a positive impact on crime?

” Councilor Ron Gibson , Indianapolis City-County Council said. In a joint statement, both mayors said: “Crime takes a toll on every community. Individuals who commit crimes often move among jurisdictions, creating challenges that no single community can solve alone. ” “Crime is not confined to city limits,” Councilor Adam Aasen , Carmel City Council said.

“What happens in Indianapolis affects Carmel. What happens in Carmel affects Indianapolis. So, it’s important we work together to tackle this issue. ” The summit will bring together other mayors and police chiefs from across Central Indiana, including leaders from Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Madison, and Hamilton counties.

For some residents, the partnership just makes sense.

“Hamilton County is really safe and I think its good to bring the north side vibe down there and connect everything,” Berklyn Melendez told News 8. She says she feels safe walking her baby in Carmel. But some Indianapolis residents say safety still depends on where you are.

“I normally feel safe here on Mass Ave, but whenever I go downtown in the Circle past 7 or 8 o’clock, grab some dinner, I’m always looking over my shoulder. I personally feel a little on edge. ” Jack Warwick has lived in Indianapolis for 11 years. He says he’s hopeful the summit can lead to real change.

“I hope it helps. We have to do something. There’s got to be some sort of change to make us feel more comfortable, and this is a destination city. ” Details regarding the Mayors Summit will be released as it becomes available.





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