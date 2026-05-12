Mayoral Race in Ocean City, Maryland: Incumbent vs. Challengers

The mayoral race in Ocean City, Maryland is closely contested between incumbent Mayor Jay Gillian and two challengers from within city council. Gillian is seeking a fifth term, while Keith Hartzell and Pete Madden are running for the first time. The former amusement destination, Wonderland Pier, has become a focal point for residents concerned about redevelopment.

headed to the polls Tuesday in a closely contested mayoral race , choosing between longtime incumbent Mayor Jay Gillian and two challengers from within city council.

Gillian, already the citys longest-serving mayor, is seeking a fifth term. He faces council member Keith Hartzell and council Vice President Pete Madden, both of whom say the city needs a fresh perspective. Voters described a divided electorate as the race unfolded. Gillan s Wonderland Pier , which has remained vacant since closing in 2024.

The former amusement destination has become a focal point for residents concerned about redevelopment. I think something needs to be done with the old Wonderland sooner vs. later, said Mim Schreck of Ocean City. When it closed, the business was no longer viable, drawing disappointment from visitors.

Since then, the shuttered park s new owner and developer, Eustace Mita has proposed building a luxury hotel on the site --Hartzell, running for mayor for the second time, supports a scaled-down version of the proposed redevelopment. He said a smaller hotel could balance economic goals and community concerns. That s kind of the best of both worlds. We ll get that luxury feel that we want.

A little smaller, the same amenities. The thing we need the most is parking, Hartzell said. Madden, a first-time mayoral candidate, backs the developer s current proposal and emphasized working collaboratively to advance the project. I think there s a good proposal on the table from the investor that owns the property.

So to me, we have to work with him to get the best solution with the hotel that he s proposed, Madden said. Gillian pushed back on his challengers, noting their roles on council and responsibility in the approval process. We went out of business, and it s in the council s hands. It s legislative.

So to keep coming back at the mayor for this, it s just a shame. Because this should ve been taken care of already, Gillian said. Ocean City s mayoral election is nonpartisan, meaning candidates do not run under a political party affiliation.

In addition to the mayoral contest, voters are also deciding three at-large council seats





6abc / 🏆 250. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ocean City Maryland Mayoral Race Incumbent Mayor Challengers Wonderland Pier Redevelopment Luxury Hotel Smaller Hotel Economic Goals Community Concerns Parking Approval Process Council Nonpartisan Election At-Large Council Seats

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former VMI Linebacker Stephen Dean Locks In Official Visit to MarylandFormer VMI linebacker Stephen Dean schedules a Monday official visit to Maryland as the Terps evaluate a potential defensive addition.

Read more »

Maryland Governor Wes Moore Faces Backlash Over Comments on Minor Gender TransitionGovernor Wes Moore of Maryland has sparked intense social media debate after discussing how he would handle a hypothetical situation where his underage son wished to transition gender identity.

Read more »

Two Maryland residents monitored for hantavirus after sharing flight with infected cruise ship passengerFox News Channel offers its audiences in-depth news reporting, along with opinion and analysis encompassing the principles of free people, free markets and diversity of thought, as an alternative to the left-of-center offerings of the news marketplace.

Read more »

Eva Lopez Chavez's city council seat vacated by Salt Lake City AttorneyThe District 4 seat on the Salt Lake City Council has been vacated after the Salt Lake City Office of the City Attorney found that Eva Lopez Chavez failed to maintain a primary residence within the district.

Read more »