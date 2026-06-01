Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt misrepresents Karen Bass' 1992 comments on South L.A. liquor stores

Korean Americans have debated Bass' comments on South L.A. liquor stores for years, and some say they're sick of their pain being used as a campaign talking point. Mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt is resurrecting one of the most painful chapters in Korean American history in Los Angeles - and he's not getting the details quite right.

Korean Americans have debated Bass' comments on South L.A. liquor stores for years, and some say they're sick of their pain being used as a campaign talking point.

With voting for the June primary well underway, mayoral candidate and reality TV star Spencer Pratt is resurrecting one of the most painful chapters in Korean American history in Los Angeles - and he's not getting the details quite right. On this week, Pratt's campaign claimed Bass is racist and accused her of 'Asian hate' as she 'cheered on the destruction of Koreatown in the riots' - a reference to controversial comments she made after the 1992 unrest about liquor stores in South Los Angeles.

The campaign's claim blurs two distinct parts of the 1992 story: the devastation Koreatown suffered during the unrest and a separate debate over the oversaturation of liquor stores in South L.A. While Bass' comments in 1992 were tied to the latter, they have long been a source of pain for the Korean community, as many of those stores were Korean-owned at the time.

That it felt like 'a miracle' that many of the liquor stores community activists had wanted to close in South L.A. were destroyed during the unrest. Her comments have come up repeatedly in local politics, including during the 2022 mayoral race, when Bass apologized to a group of Korean American liquor store owners during a private meeting. Bass' campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Pratt's campaign said he was traveling and unavailable to provide comment.

'The night before the uprising, a lot of us were in a meeting discussing how we might reduce the number of liquor stores in South Central, and a few days later, like a miracle, a large chunk of the stores we wanted to close were burned to the ground,' she told the New York Times in 1992. 'That's not the way we wanted it to happen, but the rioting accomplished in a few days what we have spent decades working to achieve.

' Some Korean Americans say they're sick of their community's trauma being reduced to a campaign talking point. Filmmaker So Yun Um, whose 2022 documentary 'Liquor Store Dreams' explores the experiences of second-generation Korean Americans raised in liquor stores in L.A. and the first-generation immigrant parents who operated them, says Pratt is exploiting the community. Um's family until recently operated liquor stores in Hawthorne and West Athens. So she understands why some Korean Americans continue to feel anger toward Bass.

But she added, 'What's important to us is that she acknowledged what she said and apologized.

' 'As a family who has lived in Koreatown their whole lives and are part of the liquor store community who has experienced the 1992 L.A. Uprising, we know all too well when our narratives get skewed,' she said. Pratt is fusing two separate grievances into one narrative for his campaign, Edward J.W. Park, chair of Asian and Asian American Studies at Loyola Marymount University, told The LA Local.

'From the campaign's point of view, it is a convenient sort of confusion that Karen Bass saw the destruction of these liquor stores in South L.A. as an opportunity to rebuild South L.A. without these liquor stores,' he said. Park was involved in rebuilding and organizing efforts in the Korean community after the unrest. He has spent decades documenting the political and social aftermath of what happened in 1992.

The second grievance, Park said, is more current - frustration among some Koreatown residents who may feel the neighborhood has been neglected by the city for years, particularly when it comes to homelessness and public safety.

'I think at the heart of it is this feeling where some residents don't understand why it is just conventional wisdom that Koreatown is forced to live with rampant homelessness, open drug use, drug trafficking, tents, the outrageous homeless problem that we have in this city,' he said. A line of Korean demonstrators march north on Western Avenue in Los Angeles calling for peace, Saturday, May 2, 1992. The march, which involved thousands, was organized by the Koreans





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