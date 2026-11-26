New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani explained the decision to postpone the 100th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade due to a major storm.

NBC Tracking Storm Due To Hit 100th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Will Balloons Be Grounded? Music Streamer Tidal Targets AI-Generated Tracks, Saying They Will Be “Rejected And Removed” Starting Next Monthstruck a personal note during a press briefing Wednesday about the postponement of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade due to a major storm.

“Many New Yorkers, myself included, as well as millions around the world were looking forward to the parade being held tomorrow,” the mayor said. “I know that this change of plans will cause inconveniences. Yet safety has to come first. On Saturday, when balloons climb into the sky, every New Yorker, and everyone visiting, will be able to take in a show that is both truly spectacular and also safe.

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”to Saturday morning, when the forecast calls for sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s. A Nor’easter, a classic storm pattern, is expected to bring drenching rain and high winds to New York and many other parts of the Northeast on Thursday and into Friday. Forecasters are calling for as much as 2 inches of rain in New York, which would make it among the wettest Thanksgivings ever in the city.