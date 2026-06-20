Mayor Zohran Mamdani casts early vote ahead of NYC primary election

The mayor has spent recent weeks campaigning for candidates he has endorsed as part of his 'Our Team, Our Year' slate, urging supporters to turn out and vote before Election Day.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani cast his ballot Saturday as early voting continues ahead of New York City's primary election on Tuesday. Mamdani voted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the Upper East Side and later spoke briefly with reporters outside the polling site.

The mayor has spent recent weeks campaigning for candidates he has endorsed as part of his "Our Team, Our Year" slate, urging supporters to turn out and vote before Election Day. Among the races drawing attention are New York's 10th Congressional District, where former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander is challenging two-term Rep. Dan Goldman. In the 7th Congressional District, State Assemblymember Claire Valdez is seeking to succeed Rep.

Nydia Velázquez, who plans to retire at the end of her term. Meanwhile, community organizer Darializa Avila Chevalier is attempting to unseat five-term Rep. Adriano Espaillat in the 13th Congressional District. Mamdani has endorsed Valdez, Lander and Avila Chevalier, and has argued that electing progressive candidates will help advance his agenda at the federal level.

Whether the mayor's support will translate into victories for his preferred candidates remains one of the major questions heading into Tuesday's primary. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,Suspect dead, NYPD officer shot during standoff with barricaded gunman in Brooklyn





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