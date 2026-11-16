Mayor Zohran Mamdani Announces 16 Judicial Appointments for New York Courts

Mayor Zohran Mamdani appoints 16 new judges for family and criminal courts, emphasizing fairness and diversity in the judiciary ahead of Nov. 17 public hearings.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani formally announced a comprehensive slate of judicial appointments on Monday, selecting sixteen new judges for New York's family and criminal court systems. This significant administrative move was revealed at Grand Army Plaza, where the Mayor was surrounded by campaign volunteers and key administrative figures, including Tasha Van Auken, the commissioner of the newly established Mayor's Office of Mass Engagement, and Ali Najmi, the chair of the Mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary. The selection process highlights a deliberate effort to diversify the bench and ensure that the city's legal institutions reflect the community they serve.

Judicial Selection Process Details

The sixteen new appointees are divided evenly between two court systems, with ten positions being filled through these specific appointments. Five of the new judges will serve in Family Court, addressing matters involving children, families, and domestic relations, while the other five will join the Criminal Court, handling cases related to felonies, misdemeanors, and criminal procedure. This balanced distribution aims to bolster the capacity of both critical legal sectors simultaneously, addressing workload pressures and ensuring timely justice for New Yorkers.

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Mayor Mamdani emphasized the profound impact these appointments will have on individual lives and the broader society. In a statement released alongside the announcement, the Mayor noted that the decisions made in these courts can change the course of a New Yorker's life. He stressed that the people entrusted with serving on the bench must bring the highest standards of fairness, integrity, and accountability to their work. This rhetoric underscores the administration's commitment to a judiciary that treats every New Yorker fairly, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Diverse Legal Backgrounds of Candidates

The slate of candidates selected by the Mayor reflects a wide array of professional experiences within the legal field. The Criminal Court appointments feature a mix of three public defenders and two former prosecutors, highlighting a balance between defense and prosecution perspectives. The Family Court appointments include two public defenders, one non-profit administrator, and two court-attorney referees. Notably, several candidates possess a mix of these roles in their career histories, providing them with a holistic understanding of the judicial process.

Ali Najmi, Chair of the Mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary, praised the rigorous nature of the selection process. He stated that the committee worked hard to identify and recommend highly qualified candidates from a diverse pool of attorneys. Najmi emphasized that New Yorkers deserve a fair and effective court system, and he believes the Mayor's appointments today reflect the immense responsibility and opportunity City Hall has to ensure the judiciary lives up to our values. His comments reinforce the collaborative effort between the Mayor's office and the advisory committee to maintain high ethical and professional standards.

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Ramzi Kassem, the mayor's Chief Counsel, added that the judges had undergone an extensive vetting process. According to Kassem, this thorough review ensured that all selected candidates demonstrated high standards for integrity and ability. The vetting process likely involved background checks, professional evaluations, and assessments of judicial temperament, ensuring that each appointee is well-equipped to handle the complexities of their respective courts.

Upcoming Public Hearings on November 17

The final step in this appointment process involves public accountability through scheduled hearings. The city's Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings will hold two sets of public hearings on November 17. These hearings will be conducted by the Mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary at 100 Church Street. The schedule is divided into two distinct sessions: one for the incoming criminal judges and another for the family court judges, allowing for focused scrutiny of each candidate's qualifications and judicial philosophy.

These public hearings serve as a critical check on the appointment process, providing an opportunity for community members and legal experts to voice their opinions. The transparency of this step ensures that the judiciary remains responsive to the public it serves. The hearings will take place in a formal setting, allowing for detailed questioning and evaluation of the candidates' fitness for their respective roles.

Profiles of Key Judicial Candidates

The candidates bring impressive credentials to the bench, with many having extensive experience in public defense and prosecution. One notable appointee is a court attorney at the Kings County Supreme Court, who served as a Legal Aid Society attorney in its criminal defense practice for nine years before becoming an associate court attorney to Criminal Court Judge Michael D. Kitsis. She earned her law degree from New York University, combining academic excellence with practical legal experience.

Another candidate is a senior homicide attorney at Brooklyn Defender Services, who served for five years as a criminal defender at the Legal Aid Society. She later worked in private practice before returning to public defense in 2011, eventually being promoted to supervising attorney. She has also served as an adjunct professor at Fordham Law School since 2008, demonstrating a commitment to legal education and mentorship. She earned her law degree from Fordham University, further solidifying her academic background.

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A third candidate serves as a supervising attorney in the Criminal Defense Practice at the Neighborhood Defender Service of Harlem. He has clerked for the now-retired U.S. Magistrate Judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and worked as a senior staff attorney at the Office of the Appellate Defender. He received his law degree from Northeastern University School of Law, adding another layer of diversity to the judicial pool. His experience in both trial and appellate courts provides a unique perspective on legal proceedings.

One of the former prosecutors appointed is a Queens District Attorney's Office prosecutor with over fifteen years of service. She started as an assistant district attorney in the Kew Gardens Felony Trial Bureau and Narcotics Trial Bureau, subsequently taking on leadership positions, including deputy bureau chief of the Frauds Bureau. She earned her law degree from the University of Connecticut, bringing a strong prosecutorial background to the bench. Her long tenure in the DA's office highlights her extensive experience in criminal law.

Another appointee serves as associate counsel at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, having previously worked for six years as an assistant district attorney in the Queens DA's Office. She was part of the Criminal Court Bureau, Rider Program, Narcotics Trial Bureau, and Domestic Violence Bureau, gaining a wide range of legal experience. She obtained her law degree from Fordham University, aligning with the strong legal education of many other candidates. Her diverse background in both public service and transportation law offers a unique skill set for judicial decision-making.

One of the Family Court appointees recently served as a court attorney referee in Brooklyn, beginning her career as a Maryland public defender. She later joined the Children's Law Center, where she became a senior staff attorney and co-director, before serving in the Family Court system as a court attorney to Family Court Judge Robert A. Markoff. She received her law degree from the Catholic University of America, bringing a dedicated focus on children's rights and family law. Her experience in both public defense and family court administration is highly relevant to her new role.

A senior attorney for law and appeals at Brooklyn Defender Services' family defense practice, another candidate clerked for a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit. He joined Brooklyn Defender Services as a staff attorney nearly ten years ago and taught a legal practice workshop at Columbia Law School for several years. He earned his law degree from Yale Law School, reflecting the high academic standards of the appointees. His experience in appeals and legal education adds depth to his judicial perspective.

Finally, one appointee is a supervising attorney at the Legal Aid Society's Immigration Law Unit, where she has worked for ten years. Her extensive experience in immigration law brings critical expertise to the Family Court, which often deals with cases involving immigrant families. Her long tenure with Legal Aid Society underscores her commitment to advocacy and justice for vulnerable populations. This appointment further diversifies the legal expertise represented on the bench, ensuring that a wide range of legal issues are handled with competence and empathy.