In an interview with WBUR's Tiziana Dearing, Wu suggested that she prefers a more neighborhood-specific approach that tackles a host of zoning changes (not just parking) to address housing and small business needs.

This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox,to eliminate parking minimums for new housing.

In an interview with WBUR's Tiziana Dearing, Wu said the move will accelerate pro-housing zoning changes that her office is already working on.

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"In general, it is a good idea, and it's actually what the city has been moving towards," Wu said. A different approach: According to Wu, about a third of Boston's neighborhoods have completed or are in the midst of a rezoning process that includes eliminating minimum parking requirements. Wu said encouraging more housing construction is a priority to make the city more affordable.

But she suggested that she prefers a more neighborhood-specific approach that tackles a host of zoning changes to address housing and small business needs.

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"The difference in eliminating parking minimums on the average street in, let's say, Downtown compared to a neighborhood like Hyde Park or West Roxbury is very different in terms of how the look and feel of a street could change," Wu said. She later added that she was"concerned that people maybe don't understand what this will mean street by street, and then having that conversation after the fact can be a little bit more confusing for residents.

" What's next: The City Council's measure still needs final approval from Boston's Zoning Commission. Wu also said her planning department is working on an analysis of the secondary impacts of the citywide abolishment of parking minimums. She said the city plans to"take action in coordination with that when it goes to the Zoning Commission for their approval or think about what other provisions might need to complement it.

". " It's a matter of public safety and it's really important, and it's something that I advocated for," Healey told reporters yesterday. "I'm glad that it's on my desk. "Election Day feels like a distant blur, but there's still one last House race in the state that hasn't been called yet.

And the Republican incumbent for the Second Plymouth District House Seat said he plans to sue to block certification of the November results.. The new counts head to the Governor's office to be certified next week, but if the margin is still too close to call, another recount will begin. During this latest hand recount, Wareham Town Clerks Office reported 173 more ballots that weren't counted by tabulators because of anomalies,, and Hewins' lead over Gaskey shrunk.

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Gaskey's attorney — who had initially asked for a district-wide recount but did not meet the threshold — alleged the widespread errors require a new special election. Read more from Zoom out: Beacon Hill will have a few new faces when the first sessions of the 195th General Court kick off on Jan. 6. There are at least 21 lawmakers new to their chambers, including a mayor, a 19-year-old and a"Bachelorette" alum.

Boston is ringing in a new holiday celebration this weekend in Copley Square. Wu's office announced yesterday that"Holidays on the Square" will run 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week through Dec. 20 in Copley Square Park. The event will feature food, live performances by Berklee College of Music students, and holiday-themed arts and crafts. The final weekend will also have free movie screenings of"Elf" and"The Grinch.

"U2 is returning to Foxborough for the first time in a decade. The Irish rock band announced yesterday that they'll play Gillette Stadium on Sept. 14, as part of a 15-show North American tour next year. P.S. — This newsletter is off tomorrow for Thanksgiving, but we'll be back in your inbox Friday with a special holiday weekend edition. We're grateful for all of you spending your mornings with us!