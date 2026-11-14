Mayor Reed Turkey Drive Returns Nov 20: Free Holiday Meals for Montgomery Families

Mayor Steven L. Reed partners with Walmart for the second annual turkey drive on Nov. 20, offering free holiday meals to Montgomery families on a first-come basis.

The second annual Mayor Steven L. Reed Turkey Drive is scheduled to return on Friday, November 20, offering free holiday turkeys to families in Montgomery, Alabama. City Mayor Steven L. Reed has partnered with Walmart to ensure that residents facing financial challenges can still enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal this season. The event will take place at the Walmart Supercenter located on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery, providing a vital resource for the community during the holiday season.

The distribution event is set to begin at 7 a.m. on the specified date. Participants will need to travel to the Walmart Supercenter located on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery to access the free holiday provisions. The distribution method is designed as a drive-thru service to maintain safety and efficiency for all attendees and staff members involved in the operation. This streamlined approach allows for rapid processing of vehicles and minimizes wait times for families seeking assistance.

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Receiving a turkey is subject to availability, as the supplies are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. This means that families arriving earlier in the morning have a higher probability of receiving a turkey before the inventory is exhausted. The organization has not disclosed the total number of turkeys available for distribution at this time. However, the drive-thru format ensures that the distribution process remains orderly and accessible for those who arrive early.

Walmart serves as the lead sponsor for this charitable initiative, providing all the turkeys that will be given away during the event. This partnership highlights the retail giant's ongoing commitment to supporting families and communities within the River Region of Alabama. The corporation's involvement underscores a broader strategy of community engagement and social responsibility in local markets. By providing the primary provisions, Walmart enables the city to extend a helping hand to those in need without placing the financial burden solely on municipal resources.

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In addition to the primary provision of turkeys, other local businesses are participating by contributing special gifts for the households that participate. These additional gifts are available only until all the turkeys have been successfully distributed to the families in need. This structure encourages early participation to ensure the maximum number of families receive both the main meal component and the supplementary gifts. The combination of food and gifts aims to provide a comprehensive support system for households during the holiday season.

Mayor Steven L. Reed established the drive to ensure that more residents in Montgomery can enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal and celebrate the season with dignity and hope. He emphasized that the initiative is a continuation of a successful tradition from the previous year, designed to foster a sense of community solidarity. The Mayor stated that the goal is to show families that they are not alone during the holiday period. His vision focuses on providing a meaningful holiday experience for residents regardless of their economic circumstances.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, Mayor Reed noted that Thanksgiving is a time for gathering, reflecting on blessings, and supporting one another. He credited the generosity of community partners and sponsors for making it possible to help more families gather around the table. The Mayor's vision focuses on providing a meaningful holiday experience for residents regardless of their economic circumstances. This year's event builds on the foundation laid last year, aiming to reach even more households in the city.

To ensure the event runs smoothly and safely, participants are strictly asked to remain inside their vehicles throughout the process. Drivers must follow all on-site instructions provided by the staff to help ensure safe and efficient traffic flow. This protocol is critical for managing the volume of vehicles and preventing congestion on Atlanta Highway during the peak distribution hours. The strict adherence to the drive-thru format helps maintain a safe environment for both attendees and workers.

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Officials hope that these safety measures will allow for a rapid and orderly distribution of the holiday turkeys. The focus remains on providing a hassle-free experience for families who travel to the Walmart Supercenter. By maintaining strict adherence to the drive-thru format, the organizers aim to minimize wait times and ensure that the supplies last as long as possible for all attendees. This approach balances the need for accessibility with the necessity of public safety and operational efficiency.

As the event's lead sponsor, Walmart is providing all turkeys distributed during the drive, reinforcing the company's long-standing commitment to Montgomery families and communities throughout the River Region. Other local businesses will be contributing special gifts for participating households, available until all turkeys have been distributed. The drive was launched to help ensure more residents and families can enjoy a warm Thanksgiving meal and celebrate the season with dignity and hope, according to Mayor Reed.

"Thanksgiving is a time to come together, reflect on our blessings, and support one another," said Reed. "As we continue this tradition for a second year, we want Montgomery families to know they are not alone. Through the generosity of our community partners and sponsors, we can help ensure that more families gather around the table and enjoy a meaningful holiday meal." These words capture the spirit of the event, which seeks to unite the community in a shared effort to support its most vulnerable members during the holidays.