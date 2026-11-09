Mayor proposes 2027 budget, raising property taxes for first time in 11 years in Lebanon

The mayor of the City of Lebanon released a proposed 2027 budget that could raise property taxes for the first time in 11 years.

The City of Lebanon's mayor released a proposed 2027 budget that could raise property taxes for the first time in 11 years. The proposed budget would raise property taxes by 1 millage rate point, which would result in property owners paying at least $100 more per month if their house is valued over $100,000.

Mayor Sherry Capello said this was needed because property values are decreasing. Without the increase, the city could lose property tax revenue. According to documents, property taxes are the city’s second-largest revenue source, following income taxes. The 2027 budget proposes a real estate transfer tax that would equally distribute 1% of sales prices to local school districts and the city.

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The 2027 proposed expenditures said that the most money will be spent on the police force, followed by fire and public safety. Public works projects would become a greater priority as well, according to Capello. Coroner's office called to rescue in Lancaster CountyCrews investigating after car crashes into building at Lancaster County intersection Lancaster City police are investigating after a car crashed into a home early Monday at an intersection, and the area has been temporarily blocked off.

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A York County community gathered to honor the life of a Rachel Apa, a young woman who died while running the New York City Marathon on Nov. 1. One library said it has "no choice" but to close one of its branches after Lancaster County voters rejected a tax referendum that would've helped fund it.